‘More than half’ of Brits have tried to curb drinking – 5 signs it’s harming your health

Alcohol is increasingly becoming a topic of conversation around this time of the year with people being in the middle of Dry January, New Year’s resolutions and post-festive binges.

Research from Alcohol Change UK has found that over half (54%) of UK drinkers have tried to curb their drinking in some way in the past.

Among those who have tried to manage their alcohol consumption, the five most popular methods include having alcohol-free days, attempting to drink less when drinking, opting for alcohol-free alternatives, taking longer breaks of weeks/months, and having alcohol-free nights out.

Gen Z and millennials in particular feel more concerned about alcohol than older generations – a common occurrence, as celebrities such as former Love Island contestant, Molly-Mae Hague admitted in her new documentary, Molly-Mae: Behind It All, that the downfall of her relationship with her then-fiancé Tommy Fury was due to his alcohol consumption.

But what are the signs that alcohol is in fact harming your health?

Changes of the skin

Dr Sanjay Mehta, GP at The London General Practice said that skin changes are one of the ways to know alcohol is harming your health.

“One of the many roles of the liver is to help generate the cells that allow the blood to clot, an important survival mechanism,” he says.

“However, when the liver becomes damaged, it can lead to excessive bruising, due to the impact of alcohol on clotting factors in the blood.”

He explains that flushing occurs as alcohol causes blood vessels to temporarily enlarge, which over time can become permanent.

Weight gain

Drinking excess alcohol can often cause weight gain, although this extends beyond just the high intake of calories, particularly associated with cocktails and spirits taken with calorific sugary mixers.

“Alcohol also affects the body’s metabolism, including slowing down the process of breaking down body fat, as the body, particularly the liver, focuses on breaking down the alcohol instead,” says Mehta.

“The production of ‘galanin’ that results from drinking alcohol may also increase the desire for fatty foods, which can compound these effects to lead to a gain in weight.”

Numbness or tingling

According to Healthline, over time, the effects of drinking too much alcohol may cause alcoholic neuropathy, which can also be referred to as “alcohol-related neuropathy” to help decrease the stigma surrounding the condition.

Alcohol-related neuropathy is characterised by damage to the peripheral nerves.

Certain types of nerves that transmit signals between the body and the brain via the spinal cord can be damaged by sustained alcohol excess, Mehta explains.

“This can result in decreased sensation of the hands and feet, as well as unsteadiness.”

Heartburn

Heartburn is an uncomfortable, burning sensation that can spread from the stomach into the chest or throat.

“Alcohol can trigger heartburn or worsen symptoms in individuals who are already affected by the condition, partly as alcohol stimulates increased production of stomach acid, which subsequently can damage the stomach’s inner lining,” Mehta says.

“The rising of muscle that separates the stomach and the oesophagus also relaxes when we drink alcohol, allowing this stomach acid to flow upwards from the stomach into the oesophagus, where the lining is not as well designed to withstand this acidity.”

Malnutrition

Malnutrition can happen, as regularly consuming too much alcohol – which interferes with hormones that regulate appetite – can lead the stomach and brain to incorrectly perceive a sense of fullness.

“Consequently, individuals may eat less, reducing their calorie consumption and leading to inadequate nutrient intake,” says Mehta.

“Excess alcohol use over many years can also cause liver damage, which may also present with weight loss.”

Alcohol Change UK has free tools and resources, including the Try Dry® app, daily inspiring emails and an online community.