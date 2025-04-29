How doing squats between emails could boost your health in midlife

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly half of UK adults (47 per cent) aged 50 to 65 say they are not getting enough exercise, despite most being concerned about their future health, a new Age UK poll reveals.

In addition, out of the 2,100 UK adults surveyed, 22 per cent said health issues prevented them from doing exercise, while 19% said feeling unfit was a barrier.

In light of these new statistics, Age UK has launched its Act Now, Age Better campaign, urging people in their 50s to adopt small, healthy changes.

We spoke with TV doctor Dr Hussain Al-Zubaidi, a GP with expertise in lifestyle medicine, to find out why cementing healthy habits in midlife is so crucial.

open image in gallery TV doctor Dr Hussain Al-Zubaidi ( PA )

“This midlife section is so important, because what I see in a lot of my patients is that they work themselves to the bone, so when they get to retirement, they don’t have the health to enjoy it,” he recognises. “

So, we have to make sure that we do prioritise our health and our time in that chunk of life, because before you know it you’ll reach an age where you can’t claw this back.”

He has shared the following five simple habits we can all adopt to help improve our health and wellbeing in midlife and beyond.

1. Re-engineer movement back into your life

“Over the past 80/90 years, gadgets that we enjoy using have made movement become an activity that you have to find time for, while before it was what you needed to do, to get around, to wash your clothes, to prepare meals etc,” recognises Al-Zubaidi.

“So, my first tip is to look at how you can re-engineer movement back into your life. Think about how you can make your day-to-day life physically harder.”

One thing that Al-Zubaidi does himself is put unnecessary items in his work rucksack to make it heavier during his 15-minute commute to work every day.

open image in gallery People in midlife have been urged to make sure they are exercising regularly to ensure they are fit heading into their older years (Alamy/PA)

“I am doing the same walk with much heavier weight,” says Al-Zubaidi. “I’m increasing the intensity and getting a bit of strength as well, while not having to use up any more minutes in the day.

“You could also park in the furthest space from the supermarket or take the stairs rather than the escalator.”

2. Attach movement to pre-existing habits

“Integrate habits into your day with things that are already happening,” recommends Al-Zubaidi. “We call that habit attachment. So, if you’re already sending emails throughout the day, before replying to an email do three squats.

“By attaching a small amount of activity to activities which you already do, before you know it you’re going to be doing lots of little bits of movement throughout the day which all add up.”

3. Walk in green spaces

“Just 500 more steps of walking per day reduces your cardiovascular disease risk by 7% [according to research published in 2023], so that’s significant over your lifetime,” says Al-Zubaidi. “Research also suggests that 150 minutes across the week of walking, in various chunks, lowers your risk of developing depression by 25%.

And try to walk in green spaces if you can.

“Within five to 10 minutes of being outside in nature, your brain starts to change,” says Al-Zubaidi. “Your memory sensors start to improve, it helps calm down your amygdala [a part of the brain that plays a central role in processing emotions, particularly fear] and can really help change your perspective on things.”

4. Form a community

open image in gallery Doing things in a group will help boost physical and mental health ( PA )

“I often talk about the perfect cocktail, which is physical activity done with others in a group, outside in nature,” says Al-Zubaidi. “If you can combine those three things, then you have a lot of benefits coming from different directions, from the natural landscape to the community element, and that benefit of connectivity.”

5. Prepare your body before starting a new activity

“If you are taking on a new activity later in life (age 40 or over), such as running, then you need to do the groundwork first,” recommends Al-Zubaidi. “Build the foundations first, such as strength and flexibility, and then when you start the activity, do it slowly and take your time to avoid injuries.

“Also, always listen to your body and don’t think that you have to follow programmes that other people are doing, as they might not be suitable for you.”

For more information, as well as advice and inspiration, from Dr Hussain Al-Zubaidi’s informative guide to healthier ageing, please visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/actnow.