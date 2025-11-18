To avoid long waiting times, more people are choosing to go private for elective surgery and other procedures. When choosing where to seek treatment, private hospitals abroad are an increasingly popular option, especially when it comes to orthopedics, scoliosis surgery, bariatric (weight-loss) surgery and maxillofacial surgery.

In Abu Dhabi, multi-speciality hospital Healthpoint , part of M42’s world-class healthcare portfolio, has a department dedicated to those travelling for treatment, supported by the hospital’s International Patient Services team. Making the trip to the Middle East is more than worth it for the excellent surgical outcomes offered and a stress-free and bespoke medical journey.

A wide variety of solutions

Healthpoint has 10 specialist centres covering a range of different health issues ( Healthpoint )

Healthpoint is a multi-disciplinary hospital with 10 specialist centres covering bariatric (weight loss) surgery, dentistry, medical specialties, musculoskeletal medicine, pain management and headache, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, plastic surgery and dermatology, vascular medicine and surgery, pulmonary and sleep medicine and other surgical specialties. So whatever health issue a patient is dealing with, there’ll be an expert team ready to help.

Fast-track your treatment

With many UK patients waiting months, some even years, for what could be life-changing surgery, it’s no wonder that private treatment abroad is becoming an appealing solution. Choosing to have your surgery in Abu Dhabi at Healthpoint offers a quicker alternative with a big team of specialists across high-demand surgical fields.

Healthpoint aims to move patients from their first consultation to surgery as swiftly as possible, sometimes in a matter of weeks. Through efficient scheduling and streamlined admissions, the hospital works to minimise delays between diagnosis and treatment, and get patients discharged as quickly as possible.

For many people facing long wait lists at home, this can be a real lifeline – so they can get back to their lives instead of spending months, or even years, waiting for treatment.

Medical excellence

With world-class clinical staff, at Healthpoint, patients are in safe hands ( Healthpoint )

Of course, any surgery has some degree of risk, but at Healthpoint, patients can be confident they’re in safe hands. The hospital’s compassionate clinical staff are leaders in their respective fields, combining international standards with the latest innovations to create a world-class hospital experience and a proven record of excellent surgical outcomes.

Doctors have access to the best facilities, including state-of-the-art surgical theatres, robotic-assisted technology and cutting-edge imaging and diagnostic tools. The hospital also offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient facilities designed for patient comfort, along with on-site rehabilitation and physiotherapy services.

Healthpoint’s commitment to patient-centred care has been recognised by globally respected organisations including Joint Commission International (JCI), CARF International and the American Surgical Review Corporation. In 2024, Healthpoint achieved the prestigious Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Certification for Excellence in Medical Travel Patient Experience from the United States. Scoring an outstanding 91 percent, this milestone reaffirms the hospital’s dedication to delivering exceptional, patient-focused care and a seamless experience for international patients throughout their journey.

Bespoke services

Healthpoint doctors have access to state-of-the-art surgical theatres ( Shutterstock )

Navigating a medical procedure can feel a little overwhelming at first, but Healthpoint aims to make the process seamless and stress-free. A key part of this is the personal ambassador service offered to all international patients.

From the initial inquiry, each patient is assigned a multilingual personal ambassador who provides support and guidance throughout every stage of treatment. This includes planning patient care – from cost estimation and payment facilitation to financial counselling – and creating a personalised treatment plan.

Each ambassador handles scheduling appointments, supporting travel arrangements and helping with visa requirements. Once patients arrive in Abu Dhabi, their personal ambassador serves as their first point of contact, coordinating with the medical team during referral, treatment and discharge, as well as arranging follow-up appointments and after-care services.

Even after the patient has returned home, ambassadors can liaise with their primary care physicians to ensure smooth post-discharge care, organise virtual follow-ups and share medical records. Having this consistent, dedicated support throughout can provide reassurance that makes all the difference.

A personal concierge

Healthpoint offers an on-demand concierge service that handles all the admin ( Healthpoint )

When seeking medical treatment abroad, there are naturally some additional logistical elements to contend with. However, Healthpoint ensures patients and their families can solely focus on treatment and recovery through its on-demand concierge service that takes care of all the admin tasks.

The team can book hotels, arrange airport transfers, organise transport to and from the hospital, provide interpretation services and even suggest any cultural or leisure activities to make the most of being in the UAE.

Whatever surgery patients need, choosing to go abroad for treatment at a hospital like Healthpoint could be one of the best decisions they make for their health – high-quality care without stress or long delays.

The Healthpoint experience

For Jennifer, who travelled for knee surgery, the experience at Healthpoint was completely seamless ( Healthpoint )

At the heart of Healthpoint is a commitment to delivering not just excellent clinical care, but a smooth and supportive journey from start to finish – and real patients from the UK are already seeing the benefits.

For Jennifer , who travelled for knee surgery, the experience was seamless.

“It was all very easy; it’s like a well-oiled machine. You go in, you have your operation and then you get help afterwards as well. The patient ambassador assigned to me was great in that he checked up on me straight after the operation and coordinated my post operation physiotherapy and rehabilitation care. He arranged everything for me including follow-up appointments.”

Cecilia , who underwent gastric sleeve surgery at Healthpoint, had a similarly positive experience, thanks to both the hospital environment and her specialist care.

“I had heard about Healthpoint through my son who works in Abu Dhabi who said the hospital had a good reputation, was very comfortable and would compare favourably to hospitals in the UK. He was absolutely right. Dr Hadad was brilliant – really kind, understanding and patient. He went through all my questions, explained any risks to me and was really honest about what to expect afterwards so that there were no surprises. I felt very safe under his care.”