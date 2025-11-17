Couples offered money towards weddings in a bid to boost marriage rate
Move comes as marriages in China have dropped by a fifth
The eastern Chinese city of Ningbo is introducing marriage consumption vouchers for couples registering their union between 28 October and 31 December, in a bid to boost marriage rates and childbirth.
This initiative follows a record one-fifth drop in marriages across China last year, with declining interest often attributed to the high costs of childcare and education.
Newlyweds will be eligible for eight vouchers, collectively worth a total of 1,000 yuan ($141/£107), as announced by Ningbo's civil affairs department on its official WeChat channel at the end of October.
Vouchers can be spent on businesses including wedding photography, ceremonies and celebrations, hotel accommodation, retail and other marriage related sectors, the statement said.
"The vouchers are limited in quantity and will be distributed on a first-come first served basis," it said.
Similar measures have also been implemented in eastern cities such as Hangzhou and Pinghu, which said cash vouchers would be offered until the end of the year.
For Chinese authorities, boosting interest in marriage and baby-making is a key concern.
China has the second-biggest population in the world at 1.4 billion, and it is aging quickly.
Measures taken last year by authorities to tackle the problem included urging colleges and universities to provide "love education" to emphasise positive views on marriage, love, fertility and family.
Beijing has also told local governments to direct resources towards fixing the population crisis and spread respect for childbearing and marriages "at the right age."
More than 6.1 million couples registered for marriage last year, down from 7.68 million a year earlier.
