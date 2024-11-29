Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham shared a rare look at their family on Thanksgiving.

The 53-year-old Ted actor and the 46-year-old model took their four children — Ella, 21, Michael, 18, Brendan, 16, and Grace, 14 — to Nobu instead of making the traditional holiday feast at home.

To commemorate the night, Durham posted a carousel of photos on Instagram with the caption: “So grateful my whole family is home for the holiday.”

In the first photo, Durham and Wahlberg are seen sitting at a table smiling with their kids standing behind them.

A selfie of the couple, who tied the knot in 2009, was followed by a heartfelt image of their two daughters Ella and Grace and a shot of the family’s personalized chopsticks.

Durham and Wahlberg haven’t shared many full family portraits. For the most part, the Wahlbergs keep their day-to-days out of the public eye.

That said, Wahlberg has revealed some details about his life as a father over the years. Last year, the Shooter star confessed he crashed a fraternity party at Ella’s college.

“They were having the most fun I’ve ever seen anybody have, ever! Even more than her coming to Vegas,” The Other Guys actor told Entertainment Tonight. “I was at the frat house and, you know, a couple of spots in town.”

“It was nuts. Parents weekend was incredible,” he added.

Earlier this month, Wahlberg’s new Mexican restaurant, Flecha Cantina, made headlines after it erupted in flames. The night before the ribbon-cutting ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, a fire broke out from “a defective fire pit,” according to the statement from the restaurant’s spokesperson.

“The fire crew came and put it out right away,” the spokesperson continued. “No damage at all in the interior restaurant. The only damage was the fire pit and the chair next to it. Thankfully no one was injured.

“The fire sprinkler company came back out and recharged the system and the restaurant was back open at 7 p.m.,” they added.

Wahlberg and his family moved from California to Las Vegas in 2022 to explore new opportunities outside Hollywood.

“I wanted to be able to work from home, I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there,” the actor told The Talk one month before his move.

“So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”