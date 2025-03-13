Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Bristol father-of-three has spoken about finally feeling "complete" after getting a realistic 3D nipple tattoo following a mastectomy.

Dave Talbot, 67, an IT consultant and retired police officer, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 after finding a lump while showering.

Following his diagnosis - which affects about 400 men in the UK annually - Talbot underwent a mastectomy to remove his right breast, followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy and in 2017, he was declared cancer-free.

However, the removal of his nipple left him feeling that "something was missing." He even jokingly told his grandchildren he’d been "attacked by a crocodile."

This year, Talbot was given the opportunity to have a 3D nipple tattoo, a procedure that has helped him regain a sense of wholeness.

Thanks to award-winning medical tattoo artist Lucy Thompson, Dave has recently undergone his first session, describing the results as “astonishing”, and wants to encourage other men to ask for this service.

open image in gallery This October will mark 10 years since Dave was diagnosed ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Dave told PA Real Life: “It’s the 10th anniversary this year of me having breast cancer.

“The tattoo almost completes the circle because it was something I was concerned about.

“It’s just nice having matching nipples again after all these years.”

Dave, who lives with his 62-year-old partner Pamela MacLeod, explained that he had not suffered from “any major medical issues” until his diagnosis in 2015.

He discovered a “boil-sized” lump in his right breast while showering on holiday and, given he had lost his brother to leukaemia and his mother to ovarian cancer, he knew he needed to take prompt action.

“I was blessed with an absolutely superb GP, so I went and saw her, and she said, ‘Well, it’s probably fatty tissue given your age, but I’ll send you off to be checked for breast cancer’,” Dave said.

Following an ultrasound and biopsy at hospital, it was confirmed Dave had “aggressive” breast cancer in October 2015.

open image in gallery Dave pictured straight after the first nipple tattoo session ( Collect/PA Real Life )

His breast cancer surgeon said the cancer had been caught early thanks to Dave’s swift visit to the GP, but added that “a matter of weeks would have made a difference”.

“Your first thought is, ‘How long have I got?’, because your attitude to cancer is, cancer is a death sentence,” Dave said.

“Then frustration and anger were the other responses… but since it had been detected early, I knew it was treatable.”

He had a mastectomy and his lymph nodes removed, followed by six rounds of chemotherapy, and then took part in the MoonWalk, a fundraising walk organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk, in May 2016.

After this, he had radiotherapy, completing his treatment in June 2016, and said he felt “absolutely huge relief” at being cancer free and “looked forward to being normal again”.

open image in gallery Dave in hospital ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Reflecting on his mastectomy, he said: “Interestingly enough, when my breast cancer surgeon said, ‘We’re going to have to give you a mastectomy’, the one thing I said to him was, ‘Can I keep my right nipple?’

“He said, ‘Well, you can, but I wouldn’t recommend it’, so I went away and had a conversation with my wife and I emailed him back and said, ‘Fine, take it away’, but it did bother me.

“The option of having a nipple tattoo, I think even for women in those days, was fairly unheard of, so I never really gave it much thought.”

Following his diagnosis, Dave became a “crusader” in encouraging men to get checked and has spoken publicly at a Police Federation conference and universities and worked with various charities.

The Men’s VMU (Virtual Meet-Up) – a male-dedicated support group for men diagnosed with breast cancer – has offered “loads of support” and this is how Dave came across nipple tattooing.

open image in gallery A close-up of Dave's nipple tattoo ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Dr Kerry Quincey, senior lecturer in psychology at De Montfort University in Leicester and co-founder of the Men’s VMU, said: “Unfortunately, men typically have fewer post-mastectomy options available to them than women.

“Affording men the opportunity to undergo nipple tattooing – irrespective of whether they choose to have a tattoo or not – is therefore critical for improved breast cancer equality and inclusive aftercare.”

Dave stepped forward to be inked by Lucy Thompson, 35, founder of the Nipple Innovation Project (NiP), which has recently partnered with Bradford Teaching Hospital, and received the tattoo on February 21.

Dave said the 25-minute session was virtually painless and he will visit Lucy again in Bradford, West Yorkshire, for a touch-up in the coming weeks as the skin is “very delicate”.

Lucy, who has completed more than 1,000 nipple tattoos, said she feels “very lucky to be trusted with something so important”.

“We understand that talking about your nipples is very personal and it’s not often discussed, and this is why we’re keen to do collaborations and raise awareness,” she said.

“At the end of the day, it’s a natural body part that we shouldn’t feel shame over talking about and these tattoos can help people reclaim their bodies after cancer.

“To be able to see the transformation before my eyes – it’s something truly special.”

open image in gallery Dave was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Ross McLean, consultant oncoplastic breast surgeon at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead, added: “Breast cancer does not discriminate based on gender, yet male patients often face stigma and a lack of tailored support.

“Projects like the Nipple Innovation Project (NiP) challenge societal perceptions and create opportunities to address these disparities.

“With the NHS struggling to deliver capacity for this valuable procedure, this partnership between NiP and Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust represents an important milestone and demonstrates a model to expand this procedure to all breast cancer survivors, regardless of gender.”

With the 10th anniversary of his diagnosis approaching in October, Dave feels he has now come “full circle” after having the tattoo.

He wants to continue raising awareness of male breast cancer and hopes he can encourage other men to ask for paramedical tattoos without feeling “embarrassed”.

“Men like to be stoic but, if something changes in your body or you don’t feel right and it does not improve within a couple of weeks, get it checked,” he said.

“I feel complete now and I’ve got my body back looking the way it used to look.”

To find out more about the Men’s VMU, visit: themensvmu.org or about the NiP, visit: nipcharity.org.