Signs your child is addicted to social media – as Lords back ban

Social media use has become one of the most challenging battles for parents with young children and teens, but this might begin to change as the House of Lords have backed a social media ban for under-16s.

Peers supported the cross-party move by 261 votes to 150, majority 111, which means the Australian-style ban will have to be considered by MPs in the Commons.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall announced a three-month consultation this week, which will consider the advantages and disadvantages of a ban, as well as possible overnight curfews and actions to prevent “doom-scrolling”, before reporting back in the summer.

In the meantime, in this increasingly digital world it can be hard for parents to navigate what is considered “normal” social media usage and what might borderline into an addiction.

To help, here is some expert-backed advice about what type of behaviours might be red flags and what you can do if you are concerned.

How would you define a social media addiction?

“Social media addiction is not about how much time a child spends online, but about loss of control,” says Dr David McLaughlan, consultant psychiatrist at Priory, who provide both addiction treatment and mental health services for young people across the UK. “It’s when social media use becomes compulsive, hard to stop, and starts to crowd out sleep, schoolwork, relationships or wellbeing.”

What are some signs that might indicate that a child is addicted to social media?

1. Loss of control

“If a child repeatedly tries to cut back but can’t, or becomes distressed when access is limited, that’s a key red flag,” says McLaughlan.

2. Mood changes linked to use

“Children addicted to social media may experience increased anxiety, low mood, irritability or negative self-comparisons linked to online content or feedback,” says Erica De Lange, regional director of psychology services (South) at Cygnet Health Care. “These signs point to an unhealthy use of social media.”

She also advises parents to look out for strong, emotional reactions when access is limited.

“They may get irritable, angry, anxious or distressed when asked to log off or when the phone is taken away,” says De Lange. “These heightened reactions may suggest emotional dependence rather than enjoyment.”

3. Preoccupation and constant checking

“When social media dominates a child’s thoughts, even during lessons, meals, or conversations, it suggests the behaviour is becoming compulsive,” says McLaughlan.

4. Sleep disruption

“Late-night scrolling, difficulty switching off, or waking to check notifications can quickly undermine both mental health and emotional resilience,” says McLaughlan.

5. Withdrawal from offline activities

“A loss of interest in hobbies, family time, or face-to-face friendships can indicate that online engagement is replacing real-world connection,” reflects McLaughlan.

6. Declining school performance

“Impact on school or daily functioning may start to be noticed, in particular a declining concentration, reduced school performance or difficulty completing everyday tasks,” says De Lange. “This may suggest social media is taking priority over responsibilities.”

7. Continuing despite harm

“When a child keeps using social media despite clear negative consequences, that’s one of the strongest indicators of addiction,” highlights McLaughlan.

What consequences can a social media addiction have on a child’s physical health, mental wellbeing and social development?

A social media addiction can have a significant impact on all areas of life.

“Mentally, we see higher rates of anxiety, low mood, poor self-esteem and emotional dysregulation,” says McLaughlan. “Physically, sleep deprivation, headaches, eye strain and sedentary behaviour are common.

“Socially, children may struggle with real-world communication, confidence, and forming secure relationships.”

How can parents distinguish normal social media use from unhealthy addictive use?

“Healthy use tends to be balanced where children can switch off without major distress, engage in a range of activities, and maintain their mood and functioning,” says De Lange. “Unhealthy use is marked by conflict, secrecy, emotional dependency and negative impacts on sleep, school or relationships.

“The key question for parents is not ‘how much?’ but ‘what is this use replacing or disrupting?'”.

What makes social media so addictive for children?

“Social media is engineered to exploit the brain’s reward system. Likes, streaks and infinite scrolling, for example, all trigger dopamine,” explains McLaughlan. “Children are particularly vulnerable because their impulse control and emotional regulation systems are still developing.”

What should parents do if they think their child has a social media addiction?

Staying calm and composed could be more effective strategy than getting all riled up when it comes to conversations about social media.

“Start with open, calm conversations rather than punishment,” recommends De Lange. “Try to understand what role social media is playing for your child, it might be about connection, comfort, distraction or escape.

“Set clear, consistent boundaries around use, especially around sleep, and model healthy digital habits yourself. If concerns persist or your child’s mental health is affected, seeking support from a GP, school counsellor or mental health professional can be an important and positive step.”

If you are concerned about your child’s social media use, visit youngminds.org.uk/parent/