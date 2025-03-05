Fit father-of-three diagnosed with leukaemia after going to GP with indigestion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fit father of three who was diagnosed with leukaemia after experiencing what he thought was indigestion and heartburn has been given a “second chance” at life.

Neil Morris, a 44-year-old HR director from Abingdon, Oxfordshire, was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), in November 2023.

His wife Jenny Morris, a 39-year-old solicitor, said the diagnosis “turned their life upside down”.

Neil - known as Moz - was “super fit and healthy”, had completed several marathons and cycled 100km on his bike that same week, she said.

Moz had more than 100 rounds of chemotherapy, eight hours of radiotherapy, five bone marrow biopsies, five bags of platelets, three blood transfusions and more, but ultimately, it was a stem cell transplant through Anthony Nolan that saved his life.

Now, nine months post-transplant, Jenny is preparing to run the TCS London Marathon in April to raise funds for Anthony Nolan and encourage others to register as donors.

open image in gallery Neil Morris in hospital with a shaved head

Speaking about her message to the unknown donor in Germany, who cannot be identified, Jenny told PA Real Life: “There are no words to express how grateful I am.

“I suppose the only thing I can do is thank her for giving our children their dad back, for giving him a chance and for giving me my husband back.

“He has a second chance and the reason why he has that chance is because of her – and it’s mind-blowing there are not more people on the register.”

During the week of his diagnosis in November 2023, Moz experienced tightness in his neck and chest, but he “didn’t think anything of it”, believing it was indigestion.

As the “sharp pain” persisted, however, he decided to visit his GP.

“He thought it was heartburn, but I don’t think he’s ever suffered from that before,” Jenny said.

“His concern was, ‘I’ve got chest pain, I ought to get checked out’.”

open image in gallery Morris (right) running a marathon

After a GP consultation, Jenny said Moz was advised to visit his local hospital, where a CT scan revealed a “gigantic mass on his chest”, along with a blood clot.

After further tests, scans, blood tests and a bone marrow biopsy, doctors confirmed Moz had ALL on November 29, 2023.

Jenny said: “Looking back, I was probably a rabbit in headlights.

“My first thought was just, ‘I’ve got three children and a husband who I love’.

“I was shocked and, if I’m completely honest, I still don’t believe it’s happened to us, but at the same time I’ve always believed it would be OK, I just believe in him.”

open image in gallery Morris in hospital

Jenny said Moz started treatment straightaway, beginning with steroids, followed by three cycles of chemotherapy over six months.

Even during treatment, Moz, who is “headstrong and determined”, continued to stay fit using his exercise bike to the amazement of the “incredible” staff at Churchill Hospital in Oxford.

Moz had reached remission after the first chemotherapy cycle but needed to continue with two more before having a stem cell transplant, as this was “the route to cure”.

Jenny said waiting for a match to be found gave her many “sleepless nights” – and in the end, it was an unknown donor in Germany who saved his life.

open image in gallery Morris received a life-saving stem cell transplant

“He doesn’t have siblings, so there was not the option for him to have a sibling donor,” Jenny explained.

“He only had one match, which is bonkers, and we still can’t believe it.

“We’re very lucky that he had one and the one that he had was a good one.”

After his whole body was treated with radiotherapy, specifically total body irradiation (TBI), which caused him to lose his hair and drop 10kg in one week, Moz received the stem cell transplant in May 2024.

open image in gallery Morris keeping fit during treatment

One of Anthony Nolan’s volunteers flew to Germany to collect the stem cells and, despite various plane cancellations and delays, Jenny said “they managed to get them to him safe and sound”.

Jenny said there were some “scary moments” and he experienced some complications post-transplant, but Moz was eventually discharged to continue his recovery at home, where he had to remain in isolation for around three months due to being severely vulnerable to infection.

Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia symptoms NHS feeling tired or weak

bleeding or bruising easily or for no reason

looking more pale than usual

getting ill a lot or taking longer than usual to recover from illnesses

a high temperature

swollen glands (usually in the neck, armpits and groin)

pain in the bones or joints

loss of appetite or losing weight without trying

shortness of breath

a swollen tummy – your tummy may feel painful, uncomfortable or full

Although Moz still has “a long way to go”, Jenny said he is now “doing incredibly well” and has been supported by medical staff, family and friends, and she has since signed up for the TCS London Marathon to “give something back”.

“If Moz can go through everything that he has gone through, then I’m pretty sure I can get myself around London,” she said.

open image in gallery Morris with his wife and two of his children

Jenny said there will be “lots of tears” when she crosses the finish line on April 27, but her mission to raise awareness is driving her forward and she has learned not to “sweat the small stuff”.

With Anthony Nolan saying only 3 per cent of people in the UK are registered as stem cell donors currently, Jenny hopes she can encourage at least one person to sign up.

She said: “Just get on the register, it’s easier than a Covid test – you just need to fill out an online form to request a swab pack.

“I hope so much that I get called to give some cells one day, I would love to have the privilege to do that.

open image in gallery Morris with his wife, Jenny

“It’s so easy and so simple and, obviously the drugs and treatment have a huge impact, but actually, what really saves the life is another person.

“What an incredible gift to give someone.”

To donate or find out more, visit Jenny’s fundraising page or to join the Anthony Nolan register, visit their website.