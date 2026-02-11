6 ways learning a new language can boost your brain power later in life

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new study suggests that activities like reading, writing or learning languages may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by nearly 40%.

Researchers examined data of 1,939 people, with an average age of 80 who did not have dementia at the start of the study, and followed them for around eight years. The participants were asked questions about their upbringing, income and hobbies, focusing on types that enrich cognitive development such as reading, writing, learning languages, going to museums and more.

After taking certain factors into account such as age, sex, and education, the study found that those in the top 10% of people who have experienced a lifetime of cognitive enrichment had a 38% lower risk of Alzheimer’s and a 36% lower risk of mild cognitive impairment compared to those in the bottom 10%.

In light of this research, here are six ways learning a language could boost your brain power later in life…

1. Involves multiple cognitive domains in the brain

“When learning your first language or a second language, you are using the hippocampus, which is responsible for learning and memory, and the prefrontal cortex, which is for your working and long-term memory,” explains cognitive rehabilitation therapist Natalie Mackenzie, also known as The Cognitive Strategist.

“You’re also using the two language areas of your brain, which are the Broca’s area, which is where your speech production is made, and the Wernicke’s area, which deals with how we understand language.”

2. Boosts memory

“When you learn a new language, you are stimulating the hippocampus, which is where memory formation primarily happens,” says Mackenzie. “Learning a new language requires holding and manipulating information for short periods of time. For example, you have to learn the sound, the phonics and the word, and then manipulate it and put it into your longer-term memory.

“The process of encoding, consolidation and repetition helps form those longer-term memories, strengthens those neural pathways and makes it easier to retain the information.”

3. Improves attention and focus

“Learning a new language helps sharpen our attention span because you don’t just learn the language itself, you also have to pick up on cues and multitask when someone is speaking it,” says Noël Wolf, language teacher and content creator at Babbel.

Mackenzie agrees and adds: “There are some studies that show that bilingual individuals have slightly better information and focus attention, because they’re having to concentrate more on words, phonics and sounds.

“We also know that switching between languages enables cognitive flexibility, so enables more skill around competing demands, task switching and prioritisation, which therefore overall influences attention, focus and productivity.”

4. Enhances neuroplasticity

“Learning a new language keeps those neural pathways active because it requires a lot of repetition,” says Mackenzie. “Repetition sets down those neural pathways, strengthens them and keeps the brain active.”

She highlights that you’re never too old to learn a new language.

“Children do have more neuroplasticity, their brains are more malleable and they tend to be more immersive in their learning than older adults, but as long as you’re going through the same processes of the learning practice consolidation, you will still be able to learn the language, albeit potentially at a slower speed,” says Mackenzie.

5. Boosts your confidence

“Once the brain learns that it can do new things, that’s a great neurochemical boost, which improves motivation and confidence,” says Mackenzie.

Wolf agrees and adds: “Learning a language can boost your confidence as it means when you go travelling you can order a coffee in the native language or read signs, which gives you a sense of independence.”

6. Reduces loneliness

“Social isolation is an issue for many elderly people, but learning a language can be an ‘attack’ on loneliness,” says Wolf. “When we learn a language, we open ourselves up to this whole new world, because we are suddenly able to speak to a whole new group of people and can consume media in other languages and learn from other cultures.”

How to get started:

Learn in a group

“Language learning tends to involve interacting with other people and learning in social situations tends to improve learning outcomes,” says Mackenzie.

“Learning in a group activates the more social networking parts of the brain and can boost emotional wellbeing as well.”

Immerse yourself in the culture

“I am a believer that you cannot learn a language without learning about the culture also,” says Wolf. “Immersing yourself doesn’t necessarily mean that you need to move to a different country, you could just go to a neighbourhood or a restaurant where the language is spoken.

“For example, go to a Mexican restaurant and order tacos in Spanish.”

Utilise technology

“You don’t have to learn a language in a traditional way, as there are so many opportunities to learn online easily such as through the Babbel app or through a YouTube video,” suggests Wolf.

Integrate it into your daily life

“Learning a language doesn’t just have to involve sitting down and studying actively all the time,” says Wolf. “It could just be listening to Portuguese music or watching a foreign movie with the subtitles on.”