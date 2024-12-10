Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Keira Knightley blames Peppa Pig for why she won’t be having more children

Knightley shares two daughters with her husband James Righton

Brittany Miller
New York
Tuesday 10 December 2024 16:23 EST
Comments
Close
Keira Knightley blames Peppa Pig for why she won’t be having more children

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Keira Knightley has shared her unconventional reason why she doesn’t want to have any more children.

The Black Doves actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (December 9), where she admitted that she couldn’t handle watching any more episodes of Peppa Pig. The British children’s television show, which began in 2004, depicts cartoon pig Peppa’s day-to-day activities with her mother, father, and brother George.

Knightley explained that her two children — Edie, nine, and Delilah, five, whom she shares with husband James Righton — are currently watching movies made by the animation company Studio Ghibli, which she expressed enjoying more than the shows they watched when they were younger.

“You’re like, ‘Oh this is just lovely after watching seven years of Peppa Pig,” she told the talk show host. “You know that thing where you’re like, ‘Oh, you know they’re so nice. Should we have another one?’ And you think, ‘Oh yeah, I could do the pregnancy. I could even do the birth but I cannot watch anymore Peppa Pig.”

“It’s not gonna happen. There’s no more kids,” she added.

Knightley revealed her children are currently watching films made by Studio Ghibli
Knightley revealed her children are currently watching films made by Studio Ghibli (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor also mentioned how her eldest daughter gets embarrassed over her actions, which she thought was unexpected for a nine year old.

“It’s really annoying. You know, when they’re teenagers, you think, ‘Yeah, they’re gonna find me embarrassing,’” she told Fallon. “But nine, right? So, she’s having this disco party and I was like, ‘Yay! I get to dance and can get all the girls dancing.’”

However, Edie had other ideas for what her mother should be doing. “‘Mom, you are so embarrassing, just go and stand in the corner,’” Knightley recalled her daughter saying. “It was awful.”

This isn’t the first time the Pride and Prejudice actor has spoken out about her children. Last month, during an interview with theSunday Times, Knightley admitted that she has become more picky with which acting jobs she takes so she can spend as much time as possible with her children. She specifically revealed that she no longer takes jobs abroad.

“I couldn’t go job to job [abroad] now. It wouldn’t be in any way fair on them, and I wouldn’t want to,” Knightley said. “I’ve chosen to have children, I want to bring them up, so I’ve had to take a major step back.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in