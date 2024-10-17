Katherine Schwarzenegger confirms she’s expecting third baby with husband Chris Pratt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Katherine Schwarzenegger has confirmed she and her husband Chris Pratt are welcoming a new member to their family.

During an appearance on Today on October 17, the 34-year-old book author revealed she’s expecting her third baby in just a few weeks. Schwarzenegger made the announcement on a video call from Los Angeles, while her husband and actor Millie Bobby Brown were guests at the New York City-based studio.

“I just hope to not go into labor before you get home,” Schwarzenegger told Pratt, after he asked her how she was feeling.

When co-anchor Hoda Kotb asked the couple when their baby was due, the Jurassic World star quipped that his wife could go into labor at any time. “She has two minutes. Any moment now,” he joked. “No, probably a couple of weeks.”

Elsewhere during his appearance on Today with Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, Pratt admitted that he and his wife don’t know the sex of their soon-to-be baby.

“I have a feeling,” he said, when asked about his child’s sex. “I have an intuition but I won’t say it now in case I’m wrong and this child sees this, and that’s confusing for them.”

He then quipped: “One day, child, you’ll know. I knew. I knew exactly what you were.”

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were married in 2019 ( Getty Images )

Schwarzenegger and Pratt, who tied the knot in 2019, are already the parents of two daughters: Lyla, four, and Eloise, two. The Guardians of the Galaxy star also shares 12-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

In July, a source told People that Schwarzenegger, the daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, was pregnant. Days later, she shared a picture of herself wearing pink overalls on Instagram, as fans questioned in the comments if she was showing off her baby bump.

Pratt has continued to speak candidly about raising his two daughters with his wife. Last May, the Parks and Recreation alum appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he recalled his daughter’s favorite game, called “No!”

“I’m not very good at the game, and she always wins because she says no. And I did not know you were allowed to say that to your parents. Like, I grew up never being able to say no to my parent,” Pratt said.

Pratt previously confessed that he’s noticed a difference in raising girls compared to boys, as he co-parents Jack with his ex. “I hate to make generalizations based on gender but, in my experience, girls are more emotional,” Pratt told E! News earlier this year. “They’ve got me wrapped around their finger. It’s wild.”

Although he said that all his children are “cuddly and snuggly,” his daughters specifically “don’t like to rough house as much.”

“I’ll hit them with a pillow and they’ll go, ‘Daddy, that hurt my feelings,’” Pratt said. “They like to hear stories more than they like to wrestle.”