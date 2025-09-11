Your junk food craving might be hurting your memory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eating a junk food-heavy diet for just a few days may be hurting your memory, researchers have warned.

More than a third of Americans consume cheeseburgers, fries, and other junk food on any given day. But regularly eating these foods, which are rich in cholesterol-raising saturated fats, can disrupt the hippocampus, the section of the brain that processes memory and learning.

This is because junk food forces brain cells within the hippocampus to become overly active, researchers at UNC School of Medicine explained, citing their recent study in mice. Hyperactive brain cells have previously been linked to dementia.

The reason the cells become overactive is that the brain’s ability to receive sugar called “glucose” – the main form of energy for our body’s cells – has been impaired. And the researchers found that a protein that controls how brain cells use energy, called “PKM2,” is also a part of the problem.

“What surprised us most was how quickly these cells changed their activity in response to reduced glucose availability, and how this shift alone was enough to impair memory,” Dr. Juan Song, a professor of pharmacology at the school, said in a statement.

open image in gallery A customer eats a burger at the grand opening of the Bored & Hungry pop-up burger restaurant, which uses NFT art for its branding, on April 9, 2022 in Long Beach, California. ( Getty Images )

How much is too much junk food remains unclear, as does what junk foods might be better than others.

What these findings might mean for Americans is a lingering question, but they add to a lengthening list of reasons to avoid foods that have undergone extensive processing.

Not all junk food is processed, but ultraprocessed foods account for more than half of the calories U.S. adults eat at home.

Most are high in saturated fat, added sugars, and salt that can lead to negative medical outcomes, such as premature death, heart disease and stroke, gallbladder disease, lung cancer, and reproductive issues.

Not all ultraprocessed foods are unhealthy, but they have been found to accelerate cognitive decline by 12 percent, and eating the foods may speed up early signs of Parkinson’s disease.

open image in gallery Eating processed foods high in saturated fat has been linked to premature death ( Getty Images )

Song and her team also found that a high-saturated fat diet could lead to an elevated risk of developing cognitive disease. But they found a method that could help calm the overactive brain cells and fix memory problems, as well. At least, in an unlisted number of mice.

Within four days of eating the diet, the rodents’ brain cells became overly active, but intermittent fasting and other diet shifts were found to normalize their brain cells.

The researchers hope additional work can help them understand how the overactive brain cells could disrupt brain waves, whether treatment could also benefit humans, and how a high-fat diet could be a factor in Alzheimer’s disease.

“In the long run, such strategies could help reduce the growing burden of dementia and Alzheimer’s linked to metabolic disorders, offering more holistic care that addresses both body and brain,” Song added.