This is why your joint pain gets worse in the winter

The arrival of colder weather frequently coincides with the onset of aching joints.

Is this seasonal discomfort merely a coincidence, or a genuine physiological link?

We examine the common reasons for these winter aches, offering expert-backed guidance on their prevention and effective management.

What are the most common areas to get joint pains in the winter?

“All joints can be affected, but it can be particularly noticeable in joints with complex bone structures furthest away from our core body, with hands and feet being particularly susceptible to these pains,” says Jon Taberner, community rehabilitation implementation specialist at Nuffield Health.

open image in gallery Joint pain is common in winter - here is what you should know ( PA )

“If you have damaged or worn joints, you will also likely see an increase in pains in these joints in colder weather. ”

What are some factors that can contribute towards joint pain in the winter?

Reduced activity

“People are generally less active in the winter months because it’s colder outside, so they might be doing less walking, less outside exercise and might even go to the gym less because of the barrier of it being cold to get there,” says London-based physiotherapist Ben Lombard. “This reduced activity can lead to reduced lubrication and muscle weakness, which can cause joint pain.

“Joints are surrounded by something called a synovial membrane, and synovial fluid is produced by that membrane. The job of the synovial fluid is to lubricate the joints and when you do less movement and when it’s generally colder, the synovial fluid will be less fluid and more thick.”

Drop in barometric pressure

“In winter the barometric pressure often drops, and can cause muscles and tendons to create more pressure on the joints, leading to joint pain,” explains Lombard.

Decreased blood circulation

“As the weather gets colder, our body pulls blood away from our extremities to protect our vital organs and keep them warm,” explains Taberner. “This results in less blood flow to our joints, and less blood flow can lead to poorer lubrication around the joint, and therefore, more pain.”

Who is more likely to be affected by joint pain in the winter months?

“There are multiple factors at play which can cause joint pain in the winter and it can affect any age, but it’s more likely to affect people more as they get older,” says Taberner. “As we age, our joints naturally begin to wear down, and this wear and tear can be a primary reason for the additional pain and/or stiffness.

open image in gallery Older people are more likely to suffer from joint pain ( PA )

“Wear and tear will likely be more common in those that have had a long history of manual labour, or high-impact activities that put pressure on the joints.

“Additionally, conditions such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure can increase the likelihood of having joint conditions and therefore, joint pains.”

How to prevent and manage joint pain in the colder months

Take painkillers when needed

“Intervention, such as painkillers, will help to reduce the pain there and then, but it won’t provide long-term relief to the overarching issues,” says Taberner. “Painkillers mask but don’t solve the pain. They should be taken as and when needed, but you should also focus on preventative methods.”

Layer up

“Make sure that you’re wrapping up warm,” advises Lombard. “Wearing thermals and layers, as simple as it sounds, can be quite useful.”

Use heat packs

“I would recommend things like hot water bottles or even heat packs, just to increase the blood flow and lubrication,” recommends Lombard.

Move your body

“Moving will stimulate the release of synovial fluid in the joint, which helps alleviate stiffness,” says Taberner. “It also increases blood flow to the joints you are moving and helps warm your whole body up, which can also help to decrease pain.

“Maintaining an exercise routine can help to keep our joints strong, reduce the progression of wear and tear and reduce the risk of injury, all of which will help to decrease the chances of experiencing pain.”

open image in gallery Moving your body will do any stiff or painful joints good ( PA )

However, before undergoing any exercise Taberner recommends checking in with a medical professional to ensure that it is safe to do so, especially if you have a diagnosed condition that could be affected by exercise.

Stay hydrated

“Synovial fluids are influenced by the hydration in your body, so hydration generally would certainly help keep things more mobile and flexible,” says Lombard.

Contact a professional

“You should always contact your medical professional if the pain is new or noticeably more severe, if the joint becomes red, swollen or hot to the touch, or if the pain and/or stiffness doesn’t improve once you begin to move,” highlights Taberner. “Also, seek help if you feel any additional symptoms such as fever and sickness.”

Consider a strength training programme

“A sustainable strength-based exercise regime will also increase protective effects and further decrease your risk of these pains developing in the future,” says Taberner.

However, speak to a medical or fitness professional before you start.

“They can provide guidance on performing strength training safely and effectively,” explains Taberner. “It’s crucial when building exercise regimes that you’re doing exercise you enjoy, and a professional can help you to identify what that regime may look like.”