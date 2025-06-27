5 benefits of a health MOT – and what we could learn from the Japanese approach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Could introducing Japanese-style health check-ups for people when they turn 65 help revolutionise adult social care in England? A new report from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) certainly suggests so.

The think tank highlighted that “Japan has half the number of people in care homes as the UK, despite a much older population” and its new report recommends that the Government “should look to the Japanese model of proactive assessments”.

Among other measures, the report advised the government introduce a health MOT for 65-year-olds, similar to the system in Japan. The report said that people in Japan are automatically assessed at age 65 for various types of support, ranging from in-home assistance with tasks like cooking and dressing, to residential respite care and certain medical or nursing services for long-term conditions.

Other recommendations set out in the report included increased investment in exercise groups and community centres to help older adults and people with disabilities remain healthy and active. Additionally, it called for enhanced training and development for carers to enable more personalised care.

We spoke with Dr Mohammed Enayat, GP and founder of the London-based longevity clinic HUM2N, who shed light on the current health MOTs available through the NHS and highlighted some valuable lessons we could take from Japan’s approach.

What is currently included in a NHS health MOT in the UK?

If you’re aged between 40 and 74 and don’t have a pre-existing health conditions, you should be invited for a free NHS Health Check – often referred to as the “midlife MOT” – every five years by your GP or local council, according to the NHS website.

“The NHS Health Check focuses on preventing heart disease, stroke, diabetes, kidney disease and dementia,” explains Enayat.

The appointment typically lasts 20 to 30 minutes and usually includes checks such as measuring your height, weight, and waist, taking your blood pressure, and testing your cholesterol, according to the NHS website. You will also be asked some general questions about your health.

However, because eligibility for the NHS Health Checks is limited, many people miss out.

“Many individuals, particularly those under 40 or over 74 may not be included unless they already have a known condition,” highlights Enayat. “This means we often miss opportunities to intervene earlier, especially in younger people who may already be experiencing metabolic or inflammatory changes that aren’t yet symptomatic.”

What is different about Japanese-style health MOTs?

“The Japanese approach to health MOTs is far more comprehensive, routine, and culturally embedded,” says Enayat. “These check-ups are often provided annually through employers or at specialist clinics, and are available to a much broader population, regardless of age or whether they are symptomatic.

“They include a more thorough physical examination alongside a wide range of blood and imaging tests, from endoscopies to abdominal ultrasounds, tailored to age, gender and personal health history. The Japanese system places a much stronger emphasis on early detection and prevention rather than simply treating disease after it occurs.”

Here are 5 crucial benefits that regular health MOTs can have on our health…

1. Early detection

“From an individual perspective, one key benefit of regular health MOTs is early detection,” says Enayat, “Regular health MOTs, particularly as we age, offer the opportunity to spot emerging issues before they become clinically significant.

“Many age-related diseases such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers can be developing quietly for years. By catching early warning signs, whether that’s a slight elevation in inflammatory markers, blood sugar instability, or changes in cholesterol profiles, we can initiate lifestyle or medical interventions that slow or even reverse progression.”

2. Personalised prevention

“The second major benefit is personalised prevention,” says Enayat. “By understanding your unique health profile, including genetics, lifestyle, and biomarkers you can make targeted changes to your diet, exercise, or supplement routine to reduce future disease risk.”

3. Peace of mind

A third important advantage is greater peace of mind and mental wellbeing.

“Knowing that your health is being regularly monitored provides reassurance and can reduce anxiety about undiagnosed conditions,” reflects Enayat.

4. Reduced long-term healthcare costs and burdens

“By avoiding late-stage diagnoses and emergency interventions, individuals are less likely to need hospitalisation or long-term medications, which also eases pressure on public health systems like the NHS,” notes Enayat.

5. Improved healthspan

“Improved healthspan and quality of life is a significant outcome,” says Enayat. “Regular MOTs support healthier ageing, meaning individuals are more likely to stay active, independent and productive for longer, something that benefits both families and society as a whole.”