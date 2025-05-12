Jamie Laing on his ‘lowest point’ and the ‘stigma’ around men’s mental health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Laing has revealed the “lowest point” his mental health has ever been was his first panic attack.

The star 36, who shot to fame during his stint on E4’s Made in Chelsea, says the episode led to “severe anxiety.”

The presenter and podcast host said he felt “really low” during the period.

Laing – who completed an Ultra Marathon Man Challenge for Comic Relief, running 150 miles over five days and raising over £2 million – is now encouraging other men to have conversations about their mental health.

During that first panic attack 14 years ago, he didn’t understand what was going on.

open image in gallery Laing with his wife, Sophie Habboo at the BAFTA TV awards on Sunday ( (Ian West/PA) )

“Back then, this conversation around mental health that we have now, didn’t exist. I was feeling very lonely and isolated within myself. I also felt embarrassed and scared about what I was feeling,” says Laing, who hosts the podcast NewlyWeds with his wife Sophie Habboo.

“I didn’t talk about it to anyone and because of that, I didn’t understand if it was ever going to stop. When you don’t know if something is ever going to end, it’s a really scary position to be in.”

Laing, who now openly speaks up about the power of men sharing how they are feeling confirmed that as soon as he reached out to his friend many years later, it was a “huge moment of relief.

“After telling him how I was feeling, I got an echo back and he told me not to worry. He said that we would go through it together,” he says.

“It was one of those moments when I realised that a lot of people go through similar feelings and it felt better in numbers. I didn’t feel alone anymore. I wish I had’ve spoken about it earlier, but I just didn’t have the courage.”

Although times are changing and the conversation around mental health is growing, Laing says there is still an issue around it. “I think we’re still scared or nervous to talk about it. I still think we need to get over the stigma of mental health,” he says.

“Typically in men – we don’t talk about it. I think what men could do individually is gather their friend group around and genuinely ask how everyone feels and I promise you, every single one of them will open up and say how they feel.”

Laing and his friends have their own WhatsApp group chat called ‘Checking In’ which was formed after they all went for drinks together. “I remember we were out and I asked, ‘Does anyone ever feel lonely?’ and one by one, each of my friends said, ‘Yeah I feel really lonely at times’. From there, we created the group chat and it’s a beautiful thing. It’s really amazing.”

open image in gallery Jamie Laing and wife Sophie Habboo ( PA )

After running his Ultra Marathons with the support of friends and family around him, Laing says not only was it physically demanding, but also quite mentally tricky.

Finding himself in what’s known as a ‘pain cave’ for many moments during his run, Laing shared what got him through.

“While I was running, the things that were going through my head was thinking of everyone who donated, which was really amazing. I also thought a lot about my wife. I was playing lots of my wedding music throughout the runs which sounds cheesy but it was quite sweet.

“Another thing that helped me was remembering that the pain is only temporary. I told myself at some point this is going to stop and that was also a metaphor in regards to mental health too.

“You just have to think that it is temporary. You will get through it. I promise you, it will pass,” Laing says. “It might take a week, a month, a year or two years, but you will get through it. You just have to keep going.”

Laing is fast becoming part of the public discourse around the importance for men of being vulnerable and opening up, but he understands it’s not always easy.

open image in gallery Laing recently ran 150 miles in aid of Comic Relief ( Ian West/PA Wire )

“The first step is, I would say, acceptance, or trying to accept that this is something that is OK, that lots of people go through it, that you will get through it.

“Then the second thing is, talk about it. Really talk about it to your friend, your neighbour, anyone at all.”

“And the third thing I would say, which really helps is exercise. If you have a combination of those three then you’re in a good place to try and make it better.”

The idea of success and what being successful looks like has changed over the years, he says. “For many, success looks like getting up and going to the gym to bench press a certain amount of weight, or driving a Lamborghini and flashing cash.

“What I now see as success as is being open and vulnerable, or being a kind person, a good friend, colleague – whatever it may be. I think it can be dangerous that we aren’t being open and honest about the way we feel and that we’re putting on this bravado attitude.

“In reality, what’s actually way cooler is talking about who we are and what we’re feeling.”

Laing was a cast member of reality show Made In Chelsea for 10 years – since the age of 22 – but he looks back now with some compassion for his younger self. “I would tell him to stop caring – stop caring what people think of you as much.”