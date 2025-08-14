The targeted programme found to improve IVF outcomes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around one in five women of childbearing age are living with obesity, defined by the World Health Organization as having a body mass index (BMI) over 30 kg/m². Compared with women in the healthy BMI range (18.5–24.9 kg/m²), those living with obesity are three times more likely to experience fertility problems and nearly twice as likely to have a miscarriage. Many turn to in vitro fertilisation (IVF) in the hope of having a baby.

Women with obesity who are planning a pregnancy are already advised that losing weight can improve their chances of conceiving. Our research suggests that structured weight loss support may also improve outcomes for those seeking IVF.

Our study analysed data from 12 international trials involving 1,921 women living with obesity, all planning IVF. It compared those offered a weight loss programme before IVF with those receiving standard care, which typically does not include such support.

open image in gallery Women who took part in a weight loss programme had a 21% higher chance of becoming pregnant overall ( Getty/iStock )

Women who took part in a weight loss programme had a 21% higher chance of becoming pregnant overall – whether naturally or through IVF. The biggest difference was in natural conceptions: the likelihood of getting pregnant without IVF rose by 47%, meaning some women avoided fertility treatment altogether.

However, despite these higher pregnancy rates and no increase in miscarriage risk, there was no clear evidence of an effect on live birth rates. This may be because many of the included studies didn’t track live birth outcomes – even though this is the result that matters most to patients.

IVF access paradox

In the UK, publicly funded IVF is restricted to women with a BMI under 30. Similar weight-based eligibility rules exist in many other countries. These policies disproportionately affect women from more deprived backgrounds and some ethnic groups, who are more likely to be living with obesity.

The paradox is clear: women with obesity are more likely to need IVF, but less likely to be eligible for it.

Some can afford private weight loss programmes to meet the BMI requirement. Others resort to unproven or unsafe methods to lose weight quickly, risking their health in order to access fertility care.

Our research findings suggest that offering structured weight loss programmes to women with obesity who are otherwise ineligible for IVF could help more women become pregnant – and in some cases avoid IVF altogether.

This approach could also make fertility treatment more equitable. Since the cost of weight loss support is relatively low compared with IVF, including it in the treatment pathway might offer better value for healthcare providers.

Weight loss options before IVF

The most effective non-surgical option for significant weight loss is a class of medications called GLP-1 receptor agonists – such as Wegovy or Mounjaro – which have been shown to lead to substantial weight reduction.

However, these drugs should not be used during pregnancy, while trying to conceive, or while breastfeeding, as there’s little safety data in humans – and animal studies suggest potential harm to foetal development. Anyone who becomes pregnant while taking GLP-1 drugs should stop immediately and consult a healthcare professional.

For women planning to conceive soon, there are other safe and effective options, including structured support groups and low-energy diet programmes. The problem is that such services are not offered as part of standard IVF care.

open image in gallery Weight loss injections should not be used during pregnancy, while trying to conceive, or while breastfeeding ( Getty/iStock )

While some NHS weight management programmes exist, access is limited, waiting lists can be long, and most are aimed at people with obesity-related health conditions rather than those seeking fertility treatment. In many other countries, insurance coverage for weight loss support is similarly patchy, meaning these services must often be funded privately – a cost that can put them out of reach for those who could benefit most.

The message from this research is clear: targeted, supportive weight loss programmes before IVF don’t just improve pregnancy chances – they could also reduce the need for IVF, promote fairer access to fertility treatment, and save healthcare resources. The challenge now is making sure they’re available to everyone who needs them, not just those who can afford to pay.

Nerys M. Astbury is an Associate Professor in Health Behaviours at the University of Oxford.

Moscho Michalopoulou is a Behavioural Scientist in the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences at the University of Oxford.

Pedro Melo is an NIHR Academic Clinical Lecturer in Obstetrics & Gynaecology in the Nuffield Department of Women's and Reproductive Health at the University of Oxford.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.