The increasing number of children born via IVF fertility treatment

The equivalent of almost one child in every classroom in the UK is now born as a result of IVF, with new figures revealing that one in 32 babies in 2023 were conceived through fertility treatment.

Data from the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) shows that nearly 21,000 babies were born via IVF last year, a substantial increase from 8,700 in 2000.

The fertility regulator's latest report indicates that IVF births now account for 3.1 per cent of all UK births, up from 1.3 per cent in 2000. This marks a significant shift from a decade ago, when the proportion was one in 43 births in 2013.

The HFEA stated that its figures underscore the "changing landscape" of fertility care in the UK. Overall, 52,400 patients underwent more than 77,500 in vitro fertilisation (IVF) cycles at UK fertility clinics in 2023.

The report also highlighted that 11 per cent of births to women aged 40-44 were a result of IVF, a notable rise from 4 per cent in 2000, and now represent 0.5 per cent of all births.

These statistics show the increasing role of assisted reproductive technologies in family building across the UK.

The data also reveal a rise in the proportion of women freezing their eggs – a rise from 4,700 in 2022 to 6,900 in 2023 – but the HFEA said that the number of patients using their stored frozen eggs in treatment remains “low”.

open image in gallery Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group has announced that it is cutting NHS IVF provision to just one cycle

Meanwhile the HFEA also said that in 2023, around 820 babies were born following donor insemination (DI) treatment.

The figures also show a reduction in the number of IVF treatments funded by the NHS.

The proportion of NHS-funded IVF cycles declined from 35 per cent in 2019 to 27 per cent in 2023 in the UK, decreasing most in England, the HFEA said.

More than half (54 per cent) of IVF cycles in Scotland were funded by the NHS in 2023, compared to 49 per cent in Northern Ireland; 33 per cent in Wales; and 24 per cent in England.

The HFEA also raised concerns about racial disparities in IVF.

It said that in recent years, Asian and black patients have had lower birth rates compared to white patients and those from a mixed ethnic background.

Julia Chain, chairwoman of the HFEA, said: “IVF is helping more people have babies including patients of different ages and family types.

“One in 32 of all UK births are from IVF and 11 per cent of all UK births are to women aged 40-44 who had IVF.

“We are also seeing more single patients and female same-sex couples having IVF.

“These findings highlight the changing landscape of the UK fertility sector and how it could develop in the years to come.

“However, we are very concerned to see that black and Asian patients continue to have lower IVF birth rates compared to other patient groups, and our recent survey found that Asian and Black patients are less likely to report being satisfied with their fertility treatment.”

open image in gallery The HFEA said that its latest figures show the “changing landscape” of fertility care in the UK ( Getty )

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows that the fertility rate in England and Wales in 2023 was 1.44 children per woman – the lowest level on record.

Commenting on the HFEA data, a spokesperson from the fertility charity Fertility Network UK said: “This important report from the HFEA reflects how essential fertility treatment has become for growing families in the UK and underlines not just the scientific advances in fertility care, but also the profound social impact of helping people realise their dreams of parenthood.

“Delays in accessing treatment — whether due to long GP referral times or inconsistent NHS funding — can have a devastating emotional and biological impact. We call for fair and timely access to fertility services for all, wherever they live and whatever their background.”