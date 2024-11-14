One in five men over 50 ‘hardly ever’ thinks about their mental wellbeing – here’s how to start

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

New data has found that one in five men aged 50-75 ‘hardly ever or never’ thinks about their mental wellbeing, according a men’s mental health charity.

For this research Ipsos, on behalf of the UK Men’s Sheds Association, interviewed 4,763 adults aged 18-75 in the UK – 1,205 of whom were men aged 50-75.

In response to the findings, UK Men’s Sheds Association has partnered up with DRINKiQ on a new Men on a Mission campaign which encourages older men to open up and visit community initiatives such as Men’s Sheds.

We have spoken to some experts who have explained why men of this age often find it difficult to talk about their feelings. And they have also highlighted some key things that men can do to help improve their emotional wellbeing.

Why do men over 50 often struggle to talk about their emotional wellbeing?

“This is often due to learned behaviours of how to deal with emotions, as these men grew up in a time with more negative stigma around expressing emotions,” explains Lisa Gunn, mental health prevention lead and senior clinician at Nuffield Health. “If men have learned to suppress and manage emotions in private, it can be difficult to know how to do anything different.

“If there was no opportunity to learn how to healthily express how they think or feel, then it can be a hard skill to learn in older age.”

What warnings signs might indicate that their mental wellbeing might need some attention?

“The earliest warning sign for male mental health issues is pulling away of social interaction,” highlights Dr Jeff Foster, GP and director of men’s health at Manual. “This includes stopping meeting up for a coffee or friends in the pub, withdrawing from sport or social activities and appearing more quiet or reclusive.

“Other signs to look for include a lack of personal care, so stopping exercising, eating badly and not caring about what they wear or how they look.”

This may also escalate into escapist behaviour.

“This can include increasing alcohol intake and showing signs of reckless behaviour, such as taking risks like driving too fast,” explains Salim Matta, regional medical director for the north division at Cygnet Health Care. “They may also feel agitated, lash out or experience mood swings.”

How can we encourage them to open up?

Approach the conversation with empathy and care.

Matta recommends starting with a neutral opening line such as “Why don’t you tell me how you are feeling?”.

“Express your concerns in a gentle and non-judgemental matter,” recommends Matta. “Explain how you have noticed changes in their behaviour, note what those changes are and emphasise that your concerns comes from a place of wanting to help, you are not criticising.”

And remember to offer emotional and practical support.

“You should validate their experiences and acknowledge that it can be difficult for men of their generation,” says Matta. “You could also offer to help with practical matters such as researching therapists or booking appointments.”

Stress the benefits of a healthy lifestyle

“Men over 50 can do some basic self-care activities that will ensure that their mental health stays strong and supported,” says Gunn. “For example, eating a good diet of fruit and vegetables and non-processed foods.

“We are more likely to become depressed when we eat a highly processed food diet, so it’s important to ensure out body is supported with good food.”

Gunn also stresses the importance of movement.

“This can be anything from going for a walk to doing the gardening,” says Gunn. “It can be easy to become more sedentary as we age so it’s important to keep moving.”

Sleep can also have a massive impact our mental health.

“We talk about sleep all the time but when it comes to mental health, no one feels happy if they have had a bad night sleep,” emphasises Foster.

Encourage them to be social

Pursuing a hobby and meeting new friends can help reinforce a sense of purpose.

“For older adults, social connection is particularly important to reduce risk factors such as social isolation and loneliness, which we know can cause depression and other mental health struggles,” highlights Matta. “Examples include volunteer and charity work, befriending initiatives, community and support groups, creative arts group, learning a new hobby and keeping fit and active by joining an exercise class or club.”

The UK Men’s Sheds Association has set up more than a thousand community workshops across the country which provide a space for men of this age cohort to create, converse and connect. Visit menssheds.org.uk.