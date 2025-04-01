6 tips for travelling with IBS

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travelling with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) can feel like a daunting challenge, but with the right approach, it doesn’t have to be.

Whether you’re heading out on a long-awaited getaway abroad this Easter or a quick business trip, managing IBS during your travels requires careful planning and a little extra attention.

To mark IBS Awareness Month (April), we chatted with a gastroenterologist to delve into the condition and its effects on travel. He also shared six crucial tips for managing your symptoms, so you can travel with confidence and ease.

What is IBS?

IBS is the most common disorder of the digestive system, with up to one third of the UK population experiencing symptoms, according to Guts UK charity.

“IBS refers to a combination of symptoms related to the dysfunction of the digestive system without any easily demonstrable structural abnormality on tests,” explains Dr Subramaniam Ramakrishnan, consultant physician and gastroenterologist at Nuffield Health.

“Symptoms usually include a combination of abdominal pain, bloating, loose stools, and constipation.”

What are the causes and symptoms?

The exact cause is unknown, but it’s been linked to things like food passing through your gut too quickly or too slowly, oversensitive nerves in your gut, stress and a family history of IBS, according to the NHS website.

“Various proposed mechanisms suggest it is related to disordered gut-brain function,” says Ramakrishnan.

“This disorder may originate, for example, after a digestive system infection, stress, underlying mood disorders, or hypersensitive gut organs that some individuals may be prone to. Certain food triggers may also cause symptoms.”

Why can travelling be challenging for people with IBS?

For people with IBS, going on a trip can be more stressful than staying home.

“Travelling can be challenging for people with IBS due to the unpredictability of bowel movements, making it necessary to carefully plan travel and hotel accommodation,” recognises Ramakrishnan. “The inability or challenge of avoiding food triggers while you’re away from home can also lead to symptom exacerbation.

“A limited access to toilets can also create additional stress and discomfort, while the urgent need for specific medication may become problematic if it is not carried along during travel.”

So, here are some tips to help make travelling with IBS stress-free…

1. Plan ahead

Effectively managing your IBS while travelling requires thoughtful planning to reduce potential triggers and discomfort.

“Research and identify where the local toilet facilities and best food options will be,” recommends Ramakrishnan. “And remember to pack all necessary medication – along with extra underwear, wet wipes, and hand sanitiser – to help you feel more prepared.”

2. Consider booking somewhere that has self-catering

“Opting for the self-catering option when booking your accommodation may be a better option than eating the set menu provided at a hotel, as it provides more control over your diet,” says Ramakrishnan.

3. Think about your destination

“Think it through when choosing your travel destination and modes of transport, including considering transit times,” advises Ramakrishnan. “This will help you avoid unnecessary stress and discomfort.”

4. Try to keep to a consistent sleep and fitness routine

“Sticking to a consistent sleep pattern by avoiding late nights can support digestive health,” highlights Ramakrishnan. “Movement during the trip can also be beneficial, so I’d pack some gym clothes, so you’re not held back by not having these with you.”

5. Pick up the lingo

If you’re travelling abroad, it might be helpful to pack a phrasebook.

“Learning some key terms and phrases in the local language related to dietary needs can make dining out easier,” says Ramakrishnan.

6. Plan for emergencies

“Having a plan in place for emergencies will provide peace of mind and preparedness while travelling,” says Ramakrishnan.