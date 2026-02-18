Am I more likely to get ovarian cancer as I get older?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s easy to brush off abdominal discomfort and changes in bowel habits as a normal part of menopause, but it’s important to listen to your body and to not ignore any persistent or unusual symptoms.

Ahead of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in March, we spoke to Professor Christina Fotopoulou, consultant gynaecologist at King Edward VII’s Hospital, who explained how the risk of ovarian cancer can change as we get older.

What causes ovarian cancer and how does age play into this?

Ovarian cancer is when abnormal cells in the ovary, fallopian tube or peritoneum grow and divide in an uncontrolled way forming a tumour, according to Cancer Research UK’s website.

“The origins of any cancer is when a mistake [mutation] happens in the division of a cell, so then instead of having a controlled duplication and replication of the cells, they lose control. Therefore, the longer you live, the higher the risk is of getting mutations in the body,” says Fotopoulou. “I often say to my patients that cancer cells are like little zombies, which just multiply without any control.”

She explains how the process of ovulation can also cause these mutations in the ovaries.

“During ovulation you have an egg that disrupts the surface of the ovary which creates a wound that needs to be repaired, and all these repair mechanisms may accumulate mistakes,” explains Fotopoulou. “That is why, for example, contraceptives that inhibit ovulation are a protective factor against ovarian cancer.”

At what age do cases of ovarian cancer tend to peak?

The risk of ovarian cancer increases steeply from around 45-years-old and is greatest in those aged between 75 and 79-years-old, according to Cancer Research UK’s website.

“Over half the cases of ovarian cancer are diagnosed when patients are aged over 65,” says Fotopoulou.

Is it possible to get ovarian cancer under 50?

“There are some subtypes of ovarian cancer, such as the low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) that affects more younger women, but this is much more rare,” says Fotopoulou. “However, I operated on a 15-year-old who had ovarian cancer for the first time the other day, so nothing can be excluded. That’s why symptoms should not be dismissed and everybody should be checked out.”

How is ovarian cancer diagnosed?

“Unfortunately, there are currently no screening tests available for ovarian cancer, so ovarian cancer is usually diagnosed when a woman goes to see a GP or a gynaecologist with symptoms such as abdominal pain, discomfort and bloating,” says Fotopoulou. “Then if they do an ultrasound and a scan, they will be able to see that there is a problem in the ovaries or in the abdominal area.”

How common is ovarian cancer?

Around 7,600 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the UK each year, according to Cancer Research UK’s website.

“Ovarian cancer is much more rare than breast cancer, for example,” says Fotopoulou. “Breast cancer affects one in eight women, whereas ovarian cancer will affect approximately one in 50 women.”

Are there any identifiable symptoms to look out for?

The main symptoms of ovarian cancer are unexpected increased abdominal size and persistent bloating (not bloating that comes and goes), feeling full quickly, loss of appetite or feeling sick, pelvic and/or abdominal pain, needing to wee (urinate) more often and changes in bowel habits, according to The Eve Appeal’s website.

However, many of these symptoms are vague and similar to other conditions.

“The problem with ovarian cancer is that the whole symptomatology is very non-specific,” highlights Fotopoulou. “Therefore, very often there is a delayed diagnosis of ovarian cancer because either the patients dismiss the symptoms as being perimenopausal or due to IBS, or GPs mistake the symptoms for IBS or a food intolerance.”

When should women seek professional advice about their symptoms?

“Whenever a woman has persistent new symptoms that don’t go away within a few weeks or a couple of months, she needs to ask for help to make sure a diagnosis of ovarian cancer isn’t missed,” says Fotopoulou. “In most cases, it won’t be ovarian cancer, it might be IBS or menopausal symptoms, but it’s always worth going to a doctor to get it checked out.

“Afterwards, if you still have a strong feeling that there’s a problem, go and see your doctor again.”

What types of treatments are offered for ovarian cancer?

“Due to the nature of the disease, 75% of patients with ovarian cancer will be diagnosed at a later stage (stage 3 or 4), when the disease has already spread outside the pelvis,” says Fotopoulou. “Therefore, in the majority of cases the treatment is a combination of surgery, chemotherapy and targeted medicines.

“However, in cases of very early ovarian cancer where everything is contained in the ovary, you many only need surgery.”