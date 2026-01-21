How often should you wash your hair? Dermatologists weigh in

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Washing your hair can sometimes seem like nothing more than a time-sucking chore.

Experts say a good wash is important to ensure strands are less oily and not coated in dirt and debris, as well as to prevent the scalp from becoming inflamed which can lead to hair loss.

"Shampooing removes sebum or oil that normally coats the hair shaft," Dr. Brendan Camp, a dermatologist at New York’s MDCS Dermatology, told Allure.

"Sebum helps keep hair soft, smooth and pliant. But sebum is constantly produced by oil glands, and unless the hair is washed the sebum accumulates and can make hair greasy and weighed down."

Still, everyone’s hair is different and washing it too frequently can lead to unintended consequences, as well, such as split ends, dryness or dullness.

open image in gallery Hair stylist washing hair ( Getty Images/iStock )

"Hair washing is a complicated topic, and there is definitely not a one-size-fits-all recommendation for how frequently a person should wash theirs," Dr. Jennifer Maender, a dermatologist at the Texas-based Houston Methodist, said in a statement.

"The type of hair you have, how old you are, the styling practices you utilize - there are many factors that come into play to answer this question."

Personalized pampering

How often people should wash their hair really comes down to what kind of hair they have.

Overwashing can lead to brittleness for people with longer locks, which tend to be drier, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The thickness of the hair also matters. For example, people with tightly curled and coarse hair should wash their hair at least every two weeks, according to dermatologist Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal.

But, the guidelines are different for people with finer hair. “Those with finer hair should wash their hair at least every other day. And people with oily [or] greasy scalps may opt to wash their hair daily if it bothers them,” she said.

It’s in the genes

It’s not just the kind of hair you have that matters. Your age, ethnicity, environment and activity levels can also play a role, the clinic notes.

Younger people typically have more active oil glands, which become active during puberty’s hormone changes, Virginia’s Children’s Hospital of Richmond notes. That’s what leads to hormonal teenage acne.

But, less active oil glands are natural as we age, according to the federally-run MedlinePlus.

“Men experience a minimal decrease, most often after the age of 80. Women gradually produce less oil beginning after menopause,” the government explained.

Of course, there are also differences in genetics that play a part.

“People of color should wash their hair at least twice a month,” said Khetarpal, noting that people in this group commonly have extremely dry hair. “Other groups may want to wash their hair at least two to three times a week to minimize inflammation and the overgrowth of normal yeast that live on the scalp.”

And, how sweaty you get - whether it’s from running or humidity levels in the air - is also a consideration. “Exercising and sweating heavily can lead to a buildup of sebum, sweat, and other debris on the scalp,” warns Columbia Health.

open image in gallery A woman gets her hair washed at a Beverly Hills, California, salon. Between washes, experts advise that people use dry shampoo ( Getty Images for JNSQ )

Revise your routine

Washing your hair every day is probably not the way to go for most people, but others with super fine hair might be OK.

Experts say to let grease be your guide.

“Generally speaking, it’s recommended to wash your hair once it’s greasy or unclean to the touch. For some people, that means washing every other day. For others, it could mean shampooing once a week,” Columbia Health advises.

In between a wash, people can use dry shampoo to help absorb oil and dirt and keep their hair looking fresh.

If you see dandruff, white-colored flakes caused by excess oil, you may not be washing enough or using the right conditioner, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. And, beware the common misgiving that washing your hair less often will make it less oily over time.

“Unfortunately, [oil] glands are controlled by hormones. Therefore, oil production can’t be changed by hair washing routines,” Columbia Health says.