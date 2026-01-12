The signs you’re not drinking enough water – and how to up your intake

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the colder months draw in, many of us instinctively bundle up, turn up the heating, and opt for comforting hot drinks rather than reaching for a glass of water.

However, it remains crucial to remember that your body still requires consistent hydration to function at its peak, and it possesses subtle ways of signalling when it's running low.

This winter, pay attention to these six potential signs that your system is craving more H2O.

1. Dry mouth

“The most obvious sign of dehydration is thirst which is often accompanied by a dry mouth, lips or tongue,” highlights Michael Zemenides, co-founding GP of A-Z General Practice at The Wellington Hospital, part of HCA Healthcare UK.

open image in gallery Dry mouth, lips and tongue are a sign of dehydration ( Alamy/PA )

2. Dark urine

“A dark yellow or strong smelling urine is another indicator which usually means that the patient is peeing less often than usual,” notes Zemenides.

3. Dizziness

“Dehydration can cause nausea, dizziness and lightheadedness,” says Zemenides. “If you’re dehydrated, your blood pressure will drop and that can affect your sensation of dizziness. Also, in extreme cases, dehydration can lead to confusion which will make you feel even more dizzy and unsteady on your feet.”

4. Headaches

“If you’re dehydrated, you’ve got less water in your circulation system going around your body which means there’s less fluid around the brain itself, and that can impede how it functions and cause headaches,” explains the GP.

5. Fatigue

“If you don’t drink enough water you might begin to notice that your energy levels are affected and that you feel fatigued and tired,” says Zemenides. “It can also impact your concentration and how sharp you are feeling.”

6. Constipation

“Water is quite key in how you’re digesting things and the actual process of moving things through the bowel itself,” says Zemenides. “So, if everything’s quite lubricated and moving smoothly, then you’re less likely to get constipated.”

How much water should you drink every day?

“The government has quite simplified guidelines in The Eatwell Guide, which recommends about six to eight cups or glasses of fluid per day, assuming that you’re getting about 20 per cent of your intake from eating food,” says Zemenides.

open image in gallery Dizziness and headaches are also signs you’re not taking on enough water ( Alamy/PA )

“However, this water intake requirement will increase with things like exercises, if you’re in a hot environment or if you’re ill, for example.”

Why is staying hydrated so important? What issues can dehydration lead to?

“Water is essential for human life and is involved in every biochemical reaction in the body,” highlights Zemenides. “It plays a pivotal role in regulating our temperature, maintaining our blood pressure, helps supports your kidney function and helps aid digestion.”

Therefore, being dehydrated can have a big impact on your body.

“Dehydration can become more serious overtime and can increase your risk of urinary tract infections and kidney problems, and lead to confusion which can result in an increased number of falls,” warns Zemenides. “In severe cases, you can experience a rapid heart rate, breathing difficulties or even collapse.”

When should you seek medical advice about this?

“If you’ve got dark urine, you can probably manage that yourself. However, if you’re experiencing those later, and more serious, symptoms, like palpitations, that sensation where you’re feeling unsteady on your feet, headaches or you’re just feeling unwell, then you should be seeking advice from your GP,” advises Zemenides.

Tips on how to increase your water intake this winter…

“Drinking a full glass of water is a good way to start the day,” says Zemenides.

He also recommends small, regular sips throughout the day.

“Often people wait until they feel thirsty before having a drink, but I would recommend drinking little and often, whether you feel thirsty or not,” advises Zemenides. “Having a refillable bottle nearby at all times can help with this.”

Oral rehydration solution can also help treat dehydration caused by diarrhoea and vomiting.

“You can get oral rehydration solutions over the counter in a pharmacy which can help replace lost foods and electrolytes,” says Zemenides.

In addition, the GP also highlights how a significant portion of our daily fluid intake comes not just from drinks, but also from the food we eat, which helps considerably with overall hydration.

“Think about those water-rich foods, like fruits or vegetables and soups to keep some variety,” says Zemenides.