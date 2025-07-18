Experts reveal how to get your skin holiday-ready

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Achieving that coveted pre-holiday glow isn't as effortless as it seems.

Indeed, it is as much work as mastering the art of hand luggage packing... and it demands careful planning.

Your skin is poised to endure a significant challenge from the combined forces of heat, humidity, and travel-induced dehydration.

However, with strategic preparation and precise timing, it's entirely achievable to arrive at your destination looking radiant and ready for your break, free from unwelcome last-minute blemishes.

Experts tell us how.

open image in gallery Keeping your skin hydrated is crucial when you’re in the sun ( PA )

At-home treatments that really work

There’s a tendency to panic-prep skin in the week before take-off, but last-minute scrubs, acids or overhauls can backfire.

A better approach is to gently resurface and support the barrier without triggering inflammation.

“Before a holiday, focus on hydration and mild exfoliation rather than trying to overhaul your skin overnight,” says aesthetics doctor Dr Hansel Misquitta.

“Think of it like prepping your car for a road trip – you top up the oil and clean the windshield, rather than swapping the engine last minute.”

A light resurfacing formula is her go-to. “Reform skincare’s renew gel, with mandelic, glycolic and phytic acids is a good one that gives a fresher glow without risking peeling or redness.”

Moisture should be front and centre in the days before you travel. “It’s best to keep your skincare focused on hydration, gentle exfoliation and supporting your skin barrier,” says skin health and cosmetic doctor, Dr Amiee Vyas.

“Look for hyaluronic acid, peptides, ceramides and squalane – these help restore moisture and strengthen the skin without irritation.”

To mimic the results of a salon facial, layering hydration is a trick worth knowing.

“After cleansing, mist your face with a thermal water spray or hydrating toner. While skin is still damp, apply a hyaluronic acid serum, then follow with a nourishing moisturiser or balm to seal everything in,” says Vyas. A lymphatic massage with fingers or a roller can boost circulation and help skin look lifted and fresh.

open image in gallery (Tara Doran/PA)

Reform Repair & Renew Gel, £30

open image in gallery (The Ordinary/PA)

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 (Original Formulation), £7.90

open image in gallery (Estee Lauder/PA)

Estee Lauder DayWear Moisturiser Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H‑Moisture Creme SPF 15, £54, Look Fantastic

open image in gallery (Look Fantastic/PA)

Brushworks HD Rose Quartz Resin Roller & Gua Sha, £14.99, Look Fantastic

What to book and when to do it

Timing is everything when it comes to in-clinic treatments.

Skin boosters like polynucleotides can be done as close as five to seven days before flying, offering glow and hydration without downtime. But other procedures need more breathing room.

“For injectables like anti-wrinkle treatments or fillers, two to four weeks before travel is ideal,” says Vyas. “That allows the product to settle and any swelling or bruising to calm before you step off the plane.”

Any tweaks to facial symmetry or volume need a buffer too. “Three to four weeks gives you an insurance period in case you need corrections,” says Misquitta, “no one wants to land on holiday with uneven lips or a Spock brow.”

Hair removal also needs planning, especially before sun exposure.

“Waxing removes the top layer of skin and leaves it temporarily vulnerable,” says Misquitta.

“Three to five days before travel is best to avoid irritation, especially if you’re heading for sun, sand or chlorinated water.”

Brows can be shaped or tinted two to three days out for a polished look without the risk of redness or nicks.

What not to do before flying or sun exposure

There’s a surprising number of professional treatments that are best avoided right before a holiday. Anything that causes peeling, inflammation or temporarily compromises the skin barrier should be approached with caution.

“Deep peels, laser resurfacing or micro-needling can make skin more vulnerable to UV damage,” says Vyas. “They need recovery time and are better done well in advance.”

open image in gallery Any deep peels or laser treatments should be done at least a week in advance if you’re exposed to UV ( PA )

Flying itself dries the skin – as cabin air humidity often dips below 20 per cent – so combining that with a compromised barrier can lead to irritation, flaking or pigmentation.

Even at home, it’s worth pressing pause on harsher actives. “I suggest stopping retinoids and high-strength AHAs or BHAs a few days before flying,” she says.

“Instead, focus on calming and hydrating products that help your skin adjust to changes in environment, long flights and sun exposure.”

Easy glow-ups that won’t blow the budget

You don’t need to splash out on spa facials to get a pre-holiday glow. A solid combination of light exfoliation and barrier repair is often enough.

“A pharmacy-grade lactic or mandelic acid peel, followed by a ceramide-rich moisturiser with peptides, delivers a fresh look with no downtime,” says Misquitta.

For hydration, she likes peptide sheet masks, “think of this as ironing your shirt before a meeting – minimal effort, low risk and it delivers.”

At-home massage is another secret weapon. Just a few minutes spent working in your serum or moisturiser with upward strokes can help de-puff, lift and revive tired-looking skin.

open image in gallery (Facetheory/PA)

Facetheory Resurfa AHA & BHA Exfoliating Serum, £25

open image in gallery (Look Fantastic/PA)

COSRX The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch 60 patches, £24.99, Look Fantastic

How to keep skin glowing after landing

Once you’ve landed, keeping your skin calm and hydrated is the name of the game.

“Pack a gentle, non-stripping cleanser, a lightweight moisturiser with ceramides or niacinamide, and a broad-spectrum SPF 50,” says Vyas.

“A vitamin C serum is a great addition to help protect against free radicals from sun and pollution, and keep pigmentation at bay.”

Misquitta also prioritises cleansing and sealing in hydration, “I always pack micellar water wipes or an oil-based balm – the Elf Holy Hydration! is affordable, effective and doesn’t leave a greasy film.”

She recommends following with a second cleanser at night, plus a hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid and panthenol. “Just remember, serums draw in water, but don’t lock it in. Always follow with moisturiser.”

And if a post-injectable bruise sneaks up mid-trip – “a dab of arnica speeds up recovery and keeps things looking fresh for your holiday photos,” says Misquitta.

Above all, consistency matters more than a last-minute miracle. “Great skin is built daily, like brushing your teeth,” she says, “your holiday should be about enjoying your skin – not fixing it.”

open image in gallery (Elf Cosmetics/PA)

Elf Cosmetics Holy Hydration! Triple Bounce Serum, £12