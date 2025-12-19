Here are the signs that you should see a doctor about your hip pain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You can feel hip pain at any stage of life, including childhood, young adulthood and the middle years.

This can come as a surprise; many people associate hip pain with old age. It can strike fear into the hearts of those in their 40s or 50s, who may suddenly wonder if old age – or even a hip replacement – may be on the horizon much sooner than expected.

The good news is only a minority of people with hip pain will have something medically concerning or actually need surgery. Surgery should only be considered after doing a comprehensive rehabilitation exercise program.

There are lots of complex underlying reasons for hip pain, and there may be plenty you can do before you start jumping to conclusions about needing surgery.

The stiff hip vs. the overly mobile hip

In young boys and men, a condition known as femoroacetabular impingement syndrome is a common cause of hip pain. This is particularly true for those who play sports (such as football) where you need to change direction quickly and often.

This condition is caused by a bigger hip ball (also known as the femoral head) or the hip socket (the acetabulum).

This may cause pain at the front or side of the hip. The pain may get worse during movements that involve the knee coming towards the chest (such as a squat) or trending across the middle of the body (such as sitting cross-legged).

In young girls and women, hip dysplasia is particularly common.

This happens when the hip socket does not fully cover the ball of the joint. The hip can move too much, and may cause pain at the front, side or back of the hip.

However, excessive hip movement can also be caused when the connective tissue (such as the ligaments and hip capsule) get too elastic or stretchy.

Some people – such as performing artists, yogis and swimmers – may thrive on having more mobility for their artistry and sporting pursuits, but they need to be strong enough to control their excessive motion.

Because people with increased mobility are at risk of injury, it is important to maintain hip muscle strength to support the hip joint.

In middle-aged adults and older people, the most common causes of hip pain are osteoarthritis and gluteal tendinopathy.

People with osteoarthritis often experience hip pain and stiffness, and may find it hard to reach down and put on shoes and socks.

People with gluteal tendinopathy might experience pain on the outside of their hip and have problems with lying on their side, climbing stairs or standing on one leg.

My hip hurts. How worried should I be?

Well, it’s fundamentally about quality of life.

Does your hip pain make it hard to do social or community activities, perform daily tasks, or stay active? If so, then yes – you’re right to be concerned about your hip pain.

However, most hip conditions can be well managed with non-surgical treatments, such as exercises or stretches prescribed by a physiotherapist, doctor or other health-care professional. You may find you’re soon back to taking those long strolls in the park.

Whether your hip is too stiff or too mobile, start by seeking a thorough clinical examination from a trained and registered doctor or healthcare professional (such as a physiotherapist).

About the authors Charlotte Ganderton is a Senior Lecturer (Physiotherapy) at RMIT University and Joshua Heerey is a Physiotherapist and Research Fellow (hip and knee osteoarthritis) at La Trobe University.

They may ask you to get some scans to help diagnose the cause of your hip pain. In most cases, an X-ray is used to understand the shape of the bones that form the hip joint and check for osteoarthritis. In some people, an MRI is ordered to get a more detailed understanding of the different components of the hip joint. However, it is important to remember something might show up on an MRI even in people without pain.

Treatment for hip pain

Hip pain can often be managed with or without surgery.

If you do end up needing surgery, it’s worth knowing there are lots of different types of surgical treatments. The most common are hip arthroscopy (keyhole surgery) and hip replacement. For many people, though, non-surgical treatments are effective.

These might include:

adjusting how you exercise or do sport

learning about how to manage symptoms

muscle strengthening exercises.

In most cases, it’s recommended to try non-surgical treatments for at least three months to see if they help reduce pain and improve hip function before considering surgery.

Whatever you do, stay active. And remember strong bum muscles are important to maintaining healthy hips, so try to find ways to keep your glutes strong.