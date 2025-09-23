The common herb that fights bacteria and tames stress
The kitchen staple has beneficial vitamins and properties that can help fight off unwanted infections
Lovers of Italian food may think they already know everything about oregano. The herb has long been a favorite to sprinkle over a pizza or stir into pasta sauce.
But experts also say it can fight harmful bacteria and reduce stress levels.
That’s because the common kitchen staple has beneficial vitamins and properties that can help fight off unwanted infections, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Used for more than 2,000 years dating back to ancient Greece, the herb contains the immune-protecting vitamin C and vitamins E and A, which safeguard eye health.
“Oregano contains a variety of antioxidant compounds,” registered dietitian Devon Peart told the clinic. “It’s been used in traditional medicine for a range of ailments.”
Oregano has folate, a B vitamin, that is important for cell growth, and is an excellent source of vitamin K which is crucial to maintain healthy blood and bones.
The plant, which covers Mediterranean hillsides, also contains chemicals known as flavonoids. They offer antibacterial properties, Peart said. Flavonoids are believed to be anti-inflammatory, the clinic notes, potentially helping to reduce the risk of cancer and heart disease.
The compound thymol, which is found in thyme, is also in oregano. Thymol has additional anti-bacterial properties, according to Sonia Uyterhoeven, gardener for public education at the New York Botanical Garden.
And research conducted in Iran and Egypt has shown a connection between consuming oregano and improved anxiety and depression. However, the trials on rats have yet to be done with humans.
Just a sprinkle of the peppery-tasting herb a day can give people a boost to their health, although Peart says it may slow down blood clots. Vitamin-K rich foods help the blood to clot but can work against blood thinners.
She noted that the chemical compounds that give oregano its bitter taste, known as tannins, may make it tougher for the body to absorb minerals and that people should never eat or ingest any oregano essential oil.
There’s no recommended limit on the amount of dried oregano people can use when cooking.
If you need help with digestion, oregano tea can help resolve bloat or gas by relaxing the muscles of the digestive system.
“The chemical compounds in it may stimulate digestive juices that help break down food more efficiently,” said Peart.
