Heart health in the UK is declining rapidly in ‘worrying trend’. Here’s why

Heart health in the UK has declined more quickly at the start of the 2020s than at any point in the last half-century, according to new analysis by the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

The report revealed a concerning trend of rising deaths among working-age adults from cardiovascular disease, increasing heart failure and growing risks from obesity and diabetes.

Analysis revealed a stark 18 per cent increase in cardiovascular deaths among working-age adults since 2019, translating to a jump from 18,693 deaths to 21,975 in 2023, an average of 420 deaths every week.

Since 2020, the BHF has found a “worrying trend”, including:

A 21 per cent rise in the number of people diagnosed with heart failure in the UK, to a record high of 785,000 in March 2024 from 650,000 in March 2020;

A 10 per cent rise in the number of people diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, up to a record high of 1.62 million up from 1.48 million over the same time period;

A 12 per cent rise in the number of adults diagnosed with diabetes, a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, up to a record high of 4.6 million from 4.1 million;

Rising rates of obesity across the board.

The new analysis also shows an 83 per cent increase in people waiting for planned heart hospital treatment in England, from 232,082 at the start of the decade to 425,372 in March 2025. Cardiac waiting lists have also grown in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The BHF said the shift follows decades of progress to nearly halve annual deaths from conditions such as heart attack and stroke since the 1960s.

It said issues such as an increasingly unhealthy population, widening health inequalities, the impact of Covid, pressure on the NHS and a lack of action over the last decade have all had an effect.

open image in gallery New figures from the British Heart Foundation suggest heart health has declined more quickly at the start of the 2020s than in any other decade for half a century ( Alamy/PA )

Launching a new strategy, the BHF said focusing investment in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), data science and genomics could help revolutionise how the UK prevents and treats cardiovascular disease.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, chief executive of the charity, said: “It’s been the worst start to a decade for heart health for half a century, but we’re entering an era of immense scientific opportunity that can turn this tide.

“By driving a research revolution, we can reverse this worrying trend and save more lives than ever before.

“The BHF’s new strategy will be key to this, and the next step for us as we aim to save many more families the heartbreak of losing loved ones far too soon.”

Professor Bryan Williams, chief scientific and medical officer at the BHF, said: “We need to act now to prevent the hard-won progress of recent decades being lost for future generations.

“Reimagining how we prevent and treat heart disease and stroke is key to transforming the nation’s health.

open image in gallery By 2035, the charity wants the UK to prevent 125,000 heart attacks and strokes ( Jeff Moore/PA )

“Research and innovation are how we’ll achieve this, and the rapid advances in AI, data science, technology and advanced therapies offer us a glimpse into what’s possible if we capitalise on this era of scientific opportunity.

“We can’t do this alone, so support from governments and partners will be critical to unleash the potential of the UK’s life sciences sector to help unlock the lifesaving treatments and cures millions are still waiting for.”

By 2035, the charity wants the UK to prevent 125,000 heart attacks and strokes, reduce early deaths from cardiovascular disease by 25 per cent, and cut the number of years lost to heart-related ill health by 25 per cent by 2035.

Heart Failure symptoms NHS Main symptoms The most common symptoms of heart failure are: breathlessness

fatigue – you may feel tired most of the time and find exercise exhausting

swollen ankles and legs – this is caused by a build-up of fluid (oedema); it may be better in the morning and get worse later in the day

feeling lightheaded and fainting Less common symptoms Other symptoms of heart failure can include: a persistent cough, which may be worse at night

wheezing

a bloated tummy

loss of appetite

weight gain or weight loss

confusion

a fast heart rate

a pounding, fluttering or irregular heartbeat (palpitations)

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We welcome this new strategy from the British Heart Foundation and value their contribution to our upcoming 10-Year Health Plan.

“We are tackling the root causes of poor heart health by clamping down on smoking and obesity, as part of our Plan for Change to shift care from sickness to prevention.

“We are also delivering more tests and scans in the community, alongside greater use of technology to help people manage their conditions closer to home and reduce hospital admissions.”