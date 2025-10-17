Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Weight-loss drug makers Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly saw their stocks drop Friday after President Donald Trump vowed to lower the price of Novo's popular Ozempic treatment.

Ozempic is approved to treat diabetes but it’s frequently used in the US as a so-called off-label treatment for obesity. It often serves as a generic reference to weight-loss drugs.

The drug has the same active ingredient - semaglutide - as the Danish drugmaker's blockbuster obesity treatment Wegovy.

Since taking office in January, Trump has been working to narrow the gap between US and foreign drug prices. Under a "most favored nation" policy, the US government will require drugmakers to charge patients in the country no more than in other wealthy nations.

NEGOTIATING LEVER

Novo's shares fell to a near three-week low of 342.30 crowns, and were last down 6.3% to 343 crowns. Shares in rivals dropped as well, with Lilly down more than 3% and Zealand Pharma down nearly 7%. Viking Therapeutics was down about 2%.

The comment from Trump has investors worried about a worst-case scenario for the obesity landscape, said Kevin Gade, chief operating officer at investment firm Bahl & Gaynor.

Trump made the comments during a White House event Thursday, where he announced a deal with Germany's Merck to cut the cost of some drugs needed for in-vitro fertilisation in exchange for protection from future tariffs.

Trump was asked by reporters to identify the drug that he said earlier at the event would be made less expensive.

"I was referring to Ozempic, or - I was referring to - the fat loss drug?.... They'll be much lower," Trump said.

Trump has earlier said that under his administration's plans, the price of Ozempic would be reduced to $150 from $1,300. Ozempic has a list price of about $1,000 for a month's supply, but is sold directly by Novo to cash-pay customers for $499 per month.

Mehmet Oz, who runs the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and was at the event Thursday, said the agency had not yet finished negotiating the price for the GLP-1 class drugs, which include Ozempic, Wegovy, and Lilly's Mounjaro.

Bernstein analyst Courtney Breen said Trump's comment seem like a "negotiating lever," adding that this would also set a new precedent for upcoming oral launches for the obesity drugs, providing little space for price differentials.

"We do remind investors, that we are watching a private negotiation play out in public here, and the $150 price is not yet set-in stone," said Breen.

It's hard to know if Trump said that to bring the obesity players to the negotiating table or if he truly believes that will be the final price, said Bahl & Gaynor's Gade.

A Novo spokesperson said the company was in discussions with the Trump administration over the "most favored nation" order.

Lilly also said it is in discussions with the administration, and did not have any specific details to share.

UBS analysts said they had already factored potential US price cuts into their forecasts.

"If the prices mentioned by President Trump end up being the negotiated prices then this would be more than captured by our numbers," they wrote.