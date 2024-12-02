Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

NFL legend Randy Moss has called upon his fans for prayers after concerns were raised about his eye color.

On December 1, the 47-year-old took to his Instagram to give his followers an update about his health. In the video, Moss, who now works as a sportscaster, filmed himself on the set of ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown.

“I just want to give you all a little message,” he started. “I’m on my grown man right now. This is a message for all the men.

“Throughout the week of the holidays your boy has been battling something internal,” he continued. “I just ask for all the prayer warriors to put their blessing hands on me and my family through these hard times.

“I know people were talking about my eyes last week, and you know I’m here,” Moss added as he put on a pair of sunglasses.

The former wide receiver, who’s considered to be one of the greatest in the history of the sport, sparked concern just days ago when fans noticed his eyes appeared yellow. Since then, the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee has been wearing sunglasses during his broadcast.

“Like I said y’all, I’m battling something internal. Your boy going to get through it. I got a great team of doctors, and I’ve got a great family around me,” Moss went on to say. “So all you men, go get your checkups done and we’ll work through it, alright?”

Randy Moss asks his fans to send him prayers amid health battle ( Instagram/Randy Moss )

The football pundit explained he wasn’t trying to be “disrespectful” by wearing his sunglasses on air.

“It’s not being disrespectful,” he said. “Because I’m on television. I’m battling something.”

“So, if you see me with my Michigan turnover glasses on, y’all know what I’m battling. God bless you all. Thank you for the prayers, man,” Moss finished.

The former Minnesota Vikings player gave no other details about his condition.

Moss’s fans flocked to his comment section to offer him support. “Praying for you and your family, good sir! God’s gonna Moss someone on your behalf. Sending all the healing your way,” one kind follower wrote.

Another added: “We will say a prayer Randy, best wishes, and a guided recovery.”

Just a few months ago, NBA icon Michael Jordan sparked similar concerns after fans notices his eyes had taken on an orange hue leading many to speculate that he may be suffering from jaundice.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, jaundice is a condition that causes the whites of the eyes and the skin to turn yellow.

“It’s caused by a buildup of bilirubin, a yellow chemical in hemoglobin that’s produced when the body breaks down red blood cells,” the clinic states.

Jaundice occurs when the liver can’t efficiently process red blood cells or if the liver is “overloaded or damaged,” per a Mount Sinai report.

Though jaundice can occur at any age, the condition poses serious health risks in older individuals. Jaundice can be a sign of problems with the liver, pancreas, or gall bladder, which could signal liver disease or a severe infection.