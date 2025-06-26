Adult social care reforms could see health MOTs for 65-year-olds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England's adult social care crisis could be significantly eased by introducing Japanese-style health MOTs for individuals turning 65, a new report suggests.

Such a preventative approach, according to the Institute For Public Policy Research (IPPR), would enhance the quality of life for older adults and potentially reduce care home admissions.

The think tank has outlined a plan to curb the "spiralling costs" of adult social care, which saw local authorities face a £23.3 billion bill in 2023/24.

The IPPR argues that a shift towards early intervention could alleviate the financial burden and improve outcomes for older people.

These findings are supported by Sir Andrew Dilnot, who was the architect of reform recommendations more than a decade ago.

He stressed the urgency of addressing what he called the "yawning and indefensible gap in our collective welfare provision."

The current state of adult social care in England is under review by the Casey Commission, which aims to develop a framework for implementing a national care service, a key promise in Labour's election manifesto.

The initial phase of this review is anticipated to report next year, with recommendations from its probe set to be implemented in phases over a decade.

Social care leaders have raised concerns over the potential timeline of 2036 for some reforms to be introduced.

The second phase of the commission, setting out longer-term reforms, is due to report by 2028.

The IPPR has set out its own recommendations, insisting that there should be a “right to live and age well” as part of any reforms.

Among the measures suggested in its latest report is automatic assessment of the care needs of all adults turning 65 as well as those receiving other disability-related benefits.

The report stated Government “should look to the Japanese model of proactive assessments” and while funding will be needed for such a move, “a more effective state social care system would invest in, not drain, the economy”.

The report said Japanese people are automatically assessed for a range of support including home-based help with cooking and dressing to residential respite and some nursing or medical care for long-term conditions when they turn 65 years old.

It stated: “Care is managed by community comprehensive support centres, which employ long-term care specialists, care managers, and social workers.

“This model emphasises preventative care and home-based services, reducing both cost and reliance on institutional care while supporting family caregivers.

“Japan has half the number of people in care homes as the UK, despite a much older population.”

The report’s other recommendations include investment in exercise groups and community centres to support older people and those with disabilities to stay healthy and active, as well as further training and development for carers, enabling them to give more personalised care.

The IPPR also argued there must be a care costs cap, based on Dilnot Commission recommendations, but with additional central Government funding.

Proposals for an £86,000 cap on the amount an older or disabled person would have to pay towards their social care support at home or in care homes were scrapped by Labour last year.

Sir Andrew, who chaired the 2010 commission into adult social care, said the IPPR paper “argues powerfully and persuasively that good social care provision can be a wonderful way of enhancing human flourishing”.

He added: “For far, far too long we have had a social care system that fails us all – those who need care, those who provide care, and those who might need care in the future.

“Acting now can transform lives for those with care needs, create a vibrant and exciting care sector, and finally fill this yawning and indefensible gap in our collective welfare provision. Let’s do it.”

Sir Andrew previously deemed it “completely unnecessary” to wait three years for the commission’s longer-term recommendations and argued it is “perfectly feasible” for the Government to set out by the end of this year what it is going to do.

IPPR research fellow Dr Annie Williamson said: “A proactive approach to adult social care, including universal MOT-style assessments at 65 and early support, could help people maintain independence for longer while reducing long-term costs.

“A shift to prevention will mean fewer care home admissions, better quality of life for older adults, and more sustainable funding. As the UK grapples with rising demand and strained budgets, this kind of forward-thinking reform offers a way out.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Through our 10-Year Health Plan, we will shift healthcare from treatment to prevention to help people live longer, healthier lives.

“This includes diagnosing and treating conditions earlier, predicting and preventing problems before they become serious, and helping people to live healthier lifestyles.

“At the same time, Baroness Casey has begun her work on the Independent Commission into adult social care, which will start a national conversation and provide recommendations for a National Care Service that is fair and affordable for all – and works alongside the NHS.”