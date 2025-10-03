The five every day habits experts say you can always rely on for better health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Staying healthy may seem like an impossible ask.

Research into the best ways to keep fit or maintain a health diet is constantly evolving, and people also have to navigate around the issues of modern life from pollution and processed foods, to viruses and corporate office jobs.

But, experts say there are five everyday practices you can always rely on to keep you in top shape.

Focusing on different areas of wellness, they can easily be worked into daily routines.

They might seem simple, but they’re effective – unlike quick fixes and fads, according to Harvard researchers.

open image in gallery There are several everyday practices to help keep you healthy and live longer ( Getty Images/iStock )

Be mindful

More than a quarter of American adults suffers from a diagnosable mental disorder in a given year, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Researchers have found that anxiety and depression can be incredibly harmful to both physical and mental health. Depression and anxiety are risk factors for developing heart disease, diabetes, dementia, and chronic pain.

Practicing mindfulness can help counter these effects, and help you feel positive. Intentional breathing, exercising in nature, and eating nutritiously are all steps that can help you relieve muscle tension and regulate your nervous system.

Sleep well

Staying mindful can help you sleep better. And sleep is a critical component of overall health and longevity.

However, one in three Americans aren’t getting the recommended seven to nine hours each night.

Prioritizing your sleep can help support heart health, lower your risk of diabetes, help your muscles recover faster, keep you from getting sick, increase your attention span and reduce the risk of injury.

“When we sleep, the brain totally changes function,” Dr. Marishka Brown, a sleep expert at the National Institutes of Health, said. “It becomes almost like a kidney, removing waste from the system.”

Try to go to sleep earlier, not look at screens, and drink water for better sleep health.

open image in gallery Proritizing your sleep can have a host of health benefits. ( Getty/iStock )

Do some cardio and move around

Exercise can help you fall asleep and feel less tired during the day.

Fitness can also lower blood pressure and reduce inflammation that can lead to heart disease and cancer.

Health authorities recommend adults get 150 minutes every week of moderate intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity activity.

Cardio gets you breathing harder and your heart beating faster, but it also benefits your lungs, digestion, skin, muscles, joints, heart, and brain, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

People can run, jump rope, or go cycling for these benefits. But, just walking also counts and taking more steps a day helps lower the risk of premature death.

An estimated 110,000 deaths per year could be prevented if U.S. adults ages 40 and older increased their moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

open image in gallery Exercise can help safeguard heart health and stave off chronic illness ( Getty Images/iStock )

Eat whole foods

Diet and nutrition are just as important for your health as fitness.

Eating whole and vitamin-rich foods free of a lot of salt, sugar, and saturated fats can also stave off disease.

Many experts say the Mediterranean diet is the key to the best health. The diet includes, fatty fish, nuts, fruits and vegetables, olive oil, and beans.

Experts also advise people to avoid ultraprocessed foods, which additives that reduce products’ nutritional value.

“Industries are adding ingredients like excess salt, sugar, artificial sweeteners, colorings, and other chemicals that may be unhealthy or trigger reactions in the brain to keep us craving more,” Dr. Wynne Armand, a primary care physician at Harvard-affiliated Mass General Brigham, explained.

Protect yourself from pollution

While you may not be able to move, there are steps you can take to protect yourself from air and other sources of pollution.

Make sure to stay inside when air quality has been degraded and wear a mask or respirator when needed.

Microplastics and forever chemical pollution are in our skies and waterways, but people can reduce their plastic use, buy pans that are PFAS free, and use a water filter to mitigate exposure.