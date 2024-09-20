What’s the best way to handle my child’s fussy eating? As study finds it’s largely genetic

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



New research suggests that fussy eating is largely down to our genetics.The researchers, who looked at data from the Gemini twin cohort study – a large group of 2,400 pairs of twins that was set up in 2007 to explore early life, growth and behaviour of children – also found picky eating peaks around age seven, and tends to decline slightly after that.

The genetic influence on food fussiness was found to increase significantly after toddlerhood, going from 60% at 16 months to 83% at three years, and remained stable (more than 70%) until age 13.

“Food fussiness is common among children and can be a major source of anxiety for parents and caregivers, who often blame themselves for this behaviour or are blamed by others,” said lead author Dr Zeynep Nas, of University College London’s Behavioural Science & Health. “We hope our finding that fussy eating is largely innate may help to alleviate parental blame.”

But, what is the best way to deal with fussy eating, and can parents do anything to help?

Remain calm

Fussiness at mealtimes may feel stressful and frustrating at times. However, creating calm associations for youngsters around mealtimes and eating can be helpful. “Try to remain calm and reassure yourself that most children are able to meet their nutritional needs, and will introduce more variety over time,” says consultant psychiatrist Dr Lorna Richards, who specialises in adult eating disorders at Priory’s Life Works.

Don’t force it

It’s never a good idea to force your child to eat. As well as being distressing, this might have a negative impact on their eating habits in the long run.

“Avoid the use of bribery, reward or punishment, and do not force a child to eat a particular food or stay beyond the mealtime to finish,” says Richards.

Be a role model

Set an example for your child and display positive attitudes around food.

“Try and eat together when possible, and model healthy flexible sociable eating,” suggests Richards.Keep an eye on it

Fussy eating usually improves over time and providing children are getting enough nutrients overall, it’s often not a major worry. But keep an eye out for signs that could demonstrate that something more serious is going on, such as avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID).

“Whilst most fussy eating is a normal part of development, it is important to recognise when it is becoming a problem,” says Richards.

“There are two obvious differences between fussy eating and ARFID. When someone is suffering with ARFID, they lose weight or fail to gain weight (a child will start to drop below their expected weight trajectory on growth charts), and it interferes with psychosocial functioning.

“Fussy eating childhood can also be linked with the development of an eating disorder in adolescents, particularly in girls,” Richards adds. “So in summary, it is usually a passing phase, but as with most parenting advice – keep an eye on it and be mindful of these other issues.”