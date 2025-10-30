Four emotions that can boost health and wellbeing in older couples

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sharing positive emotions like joy and excitement may significantly boost the health of older couples, a new study indicates.

Researchers found that partners who experienced happy moments together had lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

Academics in the US analysed data from three studies involving 321 couples in Canada and Germany, aged between 56 and 89.

In each study, participants completed surveys on positive emotions and provided saliva samples.

Lead author Tomiko Yoneda, of the University of California Davis, said: “We know from lots of research that positive emotions like happiness, joy, love and excitement are good for our health – they’ve even been linked to living longer. But most of this research looks at people’s emotions as if they happen in isolation.

“In real life, though, our most powerful positive emotions often happen when we’re connecting with someone else.”

open image in gallery Experiencing positive emotions together led to lower cortisol levels, compared to experiencing them alone ( Getty/iStock )

The analysis found that both partners reported higher positive emotions than usual when they were together on around 38 per cent of occasions.

Experiencing positive emotions together also led to lower cortisol levels compared to experiencing them as an individual, researchers said.

This was evident even after accounting for factors that can influence cortisol levels, such as medication and the time of day.

Ms Yoneda added: “There was something uniquely powerful about sharing those positive emotions together. Even more exciting, we found signs that these shared positive moments have lasting effects.

“When couples felt good together, their cortisol levels stayed lower later in the day. This suggests that co-experiencing positive emotions might actually help the body stay calmer over time.”

open image in gallery There was something ‘uniquely powerful about sharing those positive emotions together’ ( Alamy/PA )

The study also suggests the findings did not differ across age, sex, or relationship satisfaction.

Ms Yoneda said the research, published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, “builds on positivity resonance theory”, which suggests that when people share positive emotions, it can boost emotional and physiological wellbeing.

She added: “According to the theory, those moments can happen between any two people, not just romantic partners.

“That opens up a whole world of possibilities for future research.”