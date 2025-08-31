Harry Redknapp opens up about wife Sandra’s terrifying sepsis ordeal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former football manager and TV star Harry Redknapp is the new face of a sepsis campaign after his wife, Sandra, narrowly survived the life-threatening condition.

The 78-year-old I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner is fronting the 'It’s Game On For Sepsis' campaign for the UK Sepsis Trust, following his wife’s hospital treatment for the condition in 2018.

Redknapp said: “In 2018, my wife Sandra developed sepsis from a kidney infection. It was a terrifying experience – but we were lucky.

“She survived; 48,000 families across the UK aren’t as fortunate.

“That’s why I’ve teamed up with the UK Sepsis Trust to get lifesaving information in front of as many people as possible.”

Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra who got sepsis in 2018 ( Harry Redknapp/Instagram )

It’s Game On For Sepsis will allow people to play the Sepsis Savvy Shootout, an online game to enter a draw to meet Redknapp.

Dr Ron Daniels, founder and chief medical officer of the UK Sepsis Trust (UKST), added: “Sports communities look after one another and rally around those in need. It’s this very ethos that inspired the idea for our Game On campaign.

“The likelihood is that someone in your community has already been impacted by sepsis, whether directly or indirectly, and at UKST we’re committed to raising awareness of this life-changing condition.

“We’re delighted to have Harry supporting our campaign – our goal is to empower every community to become sepsis savvy.”

The trust says 48,000 lives are lost to sepsis in the UK each year, with 245,000 affected annually by the condition that can result in multiple organ failure.

The NHS says sepsis occurs when the body’s immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage its own tissues and organs.

It says the condition can be hard to spot, with symptoms sometimes similar to flu and chest infections. Anyone who suspects they or someone else has sepsis should call 999 or go to A&E immediately.

The deadline to enter the prize draw is September 30, but the game will remain on the charity’s website as an informative tool.

Redknapp began his career in 1965 and played for teams including West Ham United and Bournemouth before retiring in the early-1980s.

He went on to manage clubs including Spurs, West Ham, Southampton and Portsmouth, where he took the team to an unexpected FA Cup win in 2008.

He and Sandra have two sons, including former England footballer Jamie Redknapp, who now works as a pundit on Sky Sports.

Redknapp is an uncle to Coventry City manager Frank Lampard, who also played for England.