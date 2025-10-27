Three treats you should avoid overeating this Halloween

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trick or treat? Something I won’t be hearing at my own door this Halloween. Myself and the other misers of our village will once again be shunning anyone ringing the bell in search of sugar. Apparently, placing a pumpkin outside your house is the standard invitation to call — as much effort as buying the wretched sweets in the first place. Bah humbug (and, since you ask, there won’t be any of those in the house, either).

And just as well, really. Not just because of my general curmudgeonliness, but have you seen what all that sugar does to you? A lot more than cavities in your teeth and hyperactive kids climbing the curtains — try gut inflammation, kidney damage and heart disease. Literally.

Take the case of one unfortunate chap in the news recently who consumed a whole 3kg bag of jelly cola bottles over three days. He ended up in hospital, blocked up with gelatine and overloaded with sugar that caused acute diverticulitis: inflammation of small pouches in the colon, which generates severe abdominal pain, fever and sometimes even rectal bleeding.

Luckily, he recovered, though with a new and healthy aversion to cola bottles, which is probably for the best. It just goes to show that too much of a good thing can be dreadful.

Let’s take a peek at some of the other perils associated with confectionery. As you’ll see, sugar isn’t the only enemy.

Sugar starts its damage the moment it hits your mouth ( Getty/iStock )

It might help the medicine go down, but Mary Poppins never had to take Jane and Michael to the dentist, did she? Most of us are taught from an early age that sugar is the enemy – and, in truth, it can be.

Sugar starts its damage the moment it hits your mouth. It feeds the many colonies of bacteria living there, which proliferate and release acids that corrode tooth enamel. Prolonged exposure then wears through to the deeper layers of the tooth, causing cavities and hidden decay. Bacterial plaque development also generates gum irritation – otherwise known as gingivitis, which can also lead to persistent bad breath as bacteria release unpleasant sulphur compounds.

Once absorbed from the gut, sugar spikes blood glucose levels. These cause short-term bursts of hyperactivity and anxiety, followed by fatigue and irritability as levels crash – setting up a vicious circle of cravings and overconsumption.

Many blame sugar for diabetes mellitus – the medical term for disorders that affect how the body processes blood glucose – and in the case of Type 2 diabetes, they’re not wrong. High-sugar diets can drive weight gain and insulin resistance, the hallmarks of the disease. It doesn’t, however, cause Type 1 diabetes, where the pancreas stops producing insulin. But the effects of too much sugar reach far beyond diabetes, contributing to heart and liver disease, high cholesterol and high blood pressure, to name but a few.

Liquorice all-sorts of issues

Nigella Lawson is well known for showcasing her black toolbox compendium of liquorice-related goodies – some decidedly more palatable than others. What many may be surprised to learn is that the traditional black stuff can pack quite a punch.

It’s made from the root of the plant Glycyrrhiza glabra – and the aromatic extract mixed with sugar, gelatine or starch to create the chewy confection we all recognise. Its active ingredient, glycyrrhizin, doesn’t just bring that distinctive anise taste; it can also meddle with your hormones.

Dan Baumgardt is a Senior Lecturer in the School of Psychology and Neuroscience at the University of Bristol. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.

In small doses, liquorice can help relieve indigestion and may have some anti-inflammatory properties. I’m quite partial to it myself, so imagine my shock in a renal lecture at medical school years ago to learn it can cause high blood pressure and low potassium levels. Glycyrrhizin mimics the effects of adrenal hormones such as cortisol and aldosterone, which regulate blood pressure, and fluid and electrolyte balance. In excess, this mimicry can trigger fluid retention, muscle breakdown, and even heart, liver or kidney failure.

Advisory bodies have actually set recommended limits for consumption: less than 100mg of glycyrrhizin a day for adults – roughly 50g of traditional black liquorice. It’s also best avoided altogether if you suffer from significant heart or kidney disease. So if you’re knocking back the allsorts, do so sparingly.

Sherbets and super sours

One of my own childhood favourites was the sherbet Dip Dab – a bag of mouth-puckering powder with a strawberry lolly for dipping. It seemed like magic: sweet, sour and fizzy all at the same time. What I’ve since discovered is that it’s very easy to make – just sugar and citric acid from the chemist’s shop.

Citric acid also gives those “super sour” bonbons their face-contorting power. Several studies have found that such sweets possess a pH as low as 2.3 – intensely acidic – and can drastically alter the acidity of saliva, stripping enamel from teeth. The erosive potential of some commercially available sweets, especially on milk teeth, is staggering.

Beyond the mouth, the effects are less clear. There are media reports of mouth ulcers from sour sweets, and we also know that acidic irritation of the stomach lining is known to trigger inflammation and ulceration. The impact of sherbets and sours on the gut remains to be seen — but I wouldn’t volunteer to find out.

So, while candies and chocolates can be enjoyed responsibly, it’s worth remembering their wider effects — especially in children, whose sweet tooth is more pronounced. Consider ways to limit sugar intake, so the occasional treat doesn’t quickly become a double-trouble trick. And from there a longer-term issue.

After all, it’s Halloween — and the last thing you want is your own digestive system playing nasty tricks on you.