The mistakes to avoid this Halloween if you want your children to sleep

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Halloween has been growing in popularity in Australia over recent years, with more families embracing the fun of dressing up and trick-or-treating.

Many of us also accept it’s a night when our kids are going to eat a spine-tingling amount of treats.

As you brace for the excitement, it can be helpful to understand how sugar and ultra-processed foods can affect kids’ sleep – and why sticking to some routines can make a big difference.

Here are some tips, so you and your little monsters can still get a good night’s sleep even on the spookiest night of the year.

Is the sugar rush real?

When kids (and yes, adults too) eat sugary ultra-processed treats, it causes a sharp spike in blood sugar (glucose) levels.

open image in gallery Children trick or treating in North East England ( Getty/iStock )

Blood sugar immediately starts to rise after eating. This may lead to a brief burst of feeling more energised.

In response, the body releases insulin to regulate the system and bring those levels back down.

This can cause an energy slump, usually 60 minutes after eating, although the spike-and-crash cycle may be faster when foods are ultra-processed, like many lollies.

But while kids might get a short-lived burst of energy from eating lollies, the effect on their behaviour isn’t nearly as dramatic as you might think.

Research shows the so-called “sugar rush” – and the idea it makes kids hyperactive – is largely a myth.

Behaviour we might blame on sugar is probably more about the environment than the sweets.

Too excited to sleep

The thrill, noise and adrenaline of trick-or-treating is far more likely to drive a burst of energy and playful chaos than the sugar itself.

Many kids will find it hard to wind down after this kind of excitement, or when they’re anticipating trick-or-treating the next day.

Excitement makes our bodies produce adrenaline and cortisol, hormones that keep the heart rate up and the mind alert.

This high-energy state is the opposite of what helps the body prepare for sleep. Racing thoughts and restless energy can also make it difficult to relax.

Adding to this, Halloween often means a later bedtime and disrupted routine.

About the author Charlotte Gupta is a Sleep Researcher at the Appleton Institute, HealthWise Research Group, CQUniversity Australia. This article was first published by The Conversation and is republished under a Creative Commons licence. Read the original article.

Kids are usually outside, active and exposed to bright lights later than usual. This can delay the body’s release of melatonin, the hormone that signals it’s time to sleep.

The combination of heightened excitement, irregular bedtime, and stimulation from the evening’s activities makes it much harder for children to settle down.

And eating a lot of sugary treats right before bedtime can disrupt their sleep further.

How lollies can affect sleep

Evidence shows eating sugary treats close to bedtime can make it harder to get a good night’s sleep, reducing quality and duration.

There are a number of reasons why this might happen.

The rapid glucose spike before bed can increase your kid’s energy levels and interfere with natural sleepiness. Then, when their blood sugar levels drop sharply again, they might wake up during the night.

Ultra-processed foods can also raise our core body temperature and increase metabolic activity. This can disrupt the body’s natural wind-down routines before sleep.

These foods can also make us dehydrated, as the body needs more water to process the excess sugar. So kids may want to drink more water before bed than usual, then need to use the bathroom during the night.

Some Halloween treats, such as chocolate, also contain small amounts of caffeine.

Caffeine makes us more alert. Combined with the effects of the other ingredients, such as sugar, this can make chocolate a problem for sleep if eaten shortly before bedtime.

The good news is there are some strategies so we can let kids enjoy their Halloween treats without turning bedtime into a nightmare.

open image in gallery Too much chocolate can turn bedtime into a nightmare ( Getty Images/iStock )

Tips and tricks

Timing is important. Encourage treats earlier in the evening. Try to avoid any food – especially sugary, ultra-processed food – in the three hours before bed.

Don’t let treats replace a proper meal. A balanced dinner, including carbohydrates, protein and healthy fats, helps slow sugar absorption, preventing rapid blood sugar spikes and post-meal crashes.

Keep bedtime routines consistent. After an exciting evening, sticking to familiar bedtime routines can really help kids wind down. Regular behaviours – such as a warm bath, brushing teeth, reading a story or dimming the lights – can help signal to the body that it’s time for rest.

Hydrate. Water before bed reduces dehydration from sugar and additives. However, make sure this is only a small glass to reduce the chance of bedwetting.

Spread out leftovers. Think about how you’re going to handle (or hide) leftover lollies to avoid straight days of high sugar intake post-Halloween.

Try some gentle stretching. Vigorous physical activity can disrupt the wind-down routine, so it’s better to leave that for daytime. But some yoga or light stretching might help wriggly kids get rid of some energy.

Understanding the importance of timing and routine can help kids enjoy the celebrations – and still get a good night’s sleep. Which makes a good night for you more likely, too.