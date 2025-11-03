How to tackle sugar addiction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Overdid it a little bit on the Halloween candy with your kids or grandkids? Everyone’s done it — in fact, the average American eats roughly 3.4 pounds of Halloween candy each year, according to estimates.

But what you do next is the key.

Just an extra Snickers bar or a Reese’s peanut butter cup likely won’t put your health in jeopardy. But eating too much added sugar – sugar that’s added to products by manufacturers – can lead to some pretty harmful consequences in the long run.

High amounts of sugar in the blood can lead to weight gain, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol and heart disease.

“Consuming too much sugar increases your risk of developing prediabetes, diabetes and a plethora of other chronic health conditions,” Katherine Masoud, an advanced practice nurse with Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, explained in a statement.

open image in gallery Eating too much added sugar in chocolate and other Halloween candy can leave you at risk of disease long term ( Getty Images/iStock )

However, even knowing the consequences, combatting a sweet tooth is easier said than done.

Researchers have found that sugar cravings can be just as bad as some drug addictions, as they both activate the same parts of the brain.

To fight off cravings and keep your sweet tooth in check, experts say there are several steps you can take this holiday season.

Quitting chocolate cold turkey

Experts are divided about a “cold turkey” detox.

Registered dietitian Beth Czerwony told the Cleveland Clinic that method is too abrupt and won’t work long term.

However, abstaining entirely can help break a habit fairly quickly.

“Breaking a habit takes about three to four weeks,” Dr. Vijaya Surampudi, an assistant professor at UCLA Health, said. “So, cold turkey is one of my favorite ways to go.”

Otherwise, slowly cutting sugar intake by eating less sugary foods and small meals can help reduce cravings.

The Indiana Jones method

Quickly replace that gold-wrapped chocolate with sweet and healthy fruit! (Like Indiana Jones switching an Aztec antiquity for a bag of sand before the trap mechanism can be activated.)

There are sugars in fruit – sometimes as much as nearly 20 grams per piece – but they’re natural and come with a host of other benefits.

And the fructose in fruit is actually not harmful when coming from fruit – unlike in other products.

“Unless you have diabetes or another health condition where you need to monitor blood sugar levels, you’re probably not eating enough fruit for the sugar in it to be a concern,” Czerwony said.

The Department of Agriculture recommends eating about two cups of fruit a day.

open image in gallery Fruit can be a great replacement for sweet treats, providing healthy sugars instead of bad ones ( Getty Images/iStock )

Grab the sweat pants

Hit the buffet! You might actually just not be eating enough.

Your body will crave empty calories if you don’t get enough during the day, registered dietitian Anna Taylor told the Clinic. Simple sugars are some of the fastest fuel – but they’re not the fuel you want.

open image in gallery Your body may crave extra calories if you don’t get enough healthy food during the day ( Getty Images )

“This leads to significant hunger, which makes you crave anything sweet you can get your hands on,” she said.

Do actual self care

Sleeping, exercising, drinking enough water and touching grass can all distract and prevent sugar cravings.

Most of us don’t get enough of at least one of these activities.

Drinking water is especially critical, however. Women should drink at least 2.7 liters a day and men should get 3.7 liters.

“Research suggests that mistaking dehydration for hunger may trigger cravings as well,” the Clinic writes.