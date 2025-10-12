Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Halloween candy is already flying off shelves at grocery and convenience stores across the country - and most of it isn’t the best for your health if you eat too much.

This year, kids will consume an average of 7,000 calories of candy - the same amount as 13 Big Macs - and the average American eats roughly 3.4 pounds, according to CouponFollow. But, eating candy and other products with too much added sugar can put people of all ages at an increased risk of life-threatening health conditions.

“Consuming too much sugar increases your risk of developing prediabetes, diabetes and a plethora of other chronic health conditions,” Hartford HealthCare Medical Group advanced practice registered nurse Katherine Masoud explained in a statement.

Still, while many annual favorites are packed with harmful sugar and saturated fats, parents should know that some products are considered a bit healthier than others.

Here are some of the healthiest Halloween candy - that won’t get your little trick-or-treater too upset:

open image in gallery Halloween candy is already flying off the shelves. Here are the healthiest options for your trick-or-treater. ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Peanut M&Ms have fiber and good fats that help to prevent blood sugar spikes ( Getty Images )

Peanut M&M’s

Peanut M&Ms are the gym bro’s Halloween candy. Their simplicity is what makes them so good. They’re 85 percent peanut and contain 1.89 grams of protein per piece, leading people to feel fuller faster than some other candies.

They also have fiber and good fats that help to prevent blood sugar spikes, registered dietitian Mia Syn told Everyday Health.

Just a serving size - or 12 pieces - of the chocolate-coated candy has three grams of protein and one gram of dietary fiber.

Each serving contains 140 calories.

Reese’s peanut butter cups

Snack-sized Reese’s peanut butter cups provide some similar nutritional benefits. Although each cup has 30 fewer calories than a serving of Peanut M&Ms, they also have less than a gram of fiber.

But, they are a good source of protein. with cups containing two grams each.

“The protein and fiber will help keep you fuller longer,” registered dietitian Amy Gorin told NBC News.

Smarties

You may feel like a real smarty for eating Smarties this year. Each chalky roll (yes, we are talking the US candy called Smarties not the UK chocolatey version) contains fewer than a fourth of the calories of peanut butter cups and peanut M&M’s.

There are 25 calories per original roll, and six grams of sugar - that’s fewer than in a banana.

Smarties remain the best option for people who want the sugar and not the nuts.

Tootsie Pops

How many licks does it take to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop? You might want to give it a shot this Halloween.

One pop has 11 grams of sugar and 60 calories. And, they last longer than many other candies - unless you bite into them.

open image in gallery ‘Consuming too much sugar increases your risk of developing prediabetes, diabetes and a plethora of other chronic health conditions,’ one expert said. ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery One Tootsie Pop has 11 grams of sugar and 60 calories. And, they last longer than many other candies ( Getty Images/iStock )

Nerds

Mini boxes of this tiny, crunchy candy have the same amount of sugar and even fewer calories than Tootsie Pops!. Although, dentists warn they’re some of the hardest candies for your teeth.

“Not only are these pebble shaped candies very acidic, they dissolve rapidly in your mouth and unleash a great amount of sugar for the oral bacteria to feed on,” New York’s Tribeca Dental Care warns.

Twizzlers

Twizzlers have nearly no fat, so that it a big plus for any snacker. The twisty, fruity ropes have just 110 calories and 13 grams of sugar for three pieces - although they also come with 70 milligrams of sodium.

So, maybe just indulge in one at a time.

“One Twizzler seems like a decent way to get a sweet fix,” registered dietitian Samantha Cassetty told NBC News.