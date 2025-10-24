Nutritionist debunks five myths about sugar this Halloween

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Walk through any supermarket at this time of year and you’ll see shelves stacked with Halloween treats. Halloween and candy go hand in hand but what does all that sugar really mean for children?

The World Health Organization recommends that “free sugars” (sugar that is added to foods, plus sugars naturally present in honey, syrups and fruit juices) make up less than 10% of total energy intake, and ideally under 5%. That’s roughly no more than 10g per day for ages 1–2, 14g for ages 2–3, 19g for ages 4–6, 24g for ages 7–10, and 30g for ages 11+.

To put that in perspective, a small biscuit contains around 4g of sugar, a treat-sized bag of sweets about 13g, and a single lollipop roughly 10g. A successful trick-or-treat haul can easily push a child past their recommended daily limit several times over.

Parents often hear well-meaning advice from friends and relatives about sugar highs, crashes and restless nights. But research shows that the bigger concern isn’t what happens after a one-off binge, it’s what happens when children regularly exceed those limits. So let’s unpack some common beliefs.

1. Sugar makes kids hyper

Despite its persistence, this myth doesn’t hold up scientifically. Research finds little connection between sugar intake and hyperactivity in children. The idea largely stems from expectation bias: when parents expect sugar to cause excitable behaviour, they’re more likely to perceive it.

open image in gallery The ‘sugar rush’ is a myth ( Getty )

Children are naturally energetic, and sugar is often consumed at parties, during trick-or-treating, or at other exciting events – so the myth reinforces itself.

For example, in one study, all children received a sugar-free drink, but half the parents were told it contained sugar. Those parents rated their children as significantly more hyperactive, even though no sugar had been consumed.

2. Sugar highs

The “sugar rush” is another myth. Sugar does provide quick energy, but the body tightly regulates blood glucose levels, so there isn’t a genuine “high”.

Studies show that carbohydrates, including sugar, are not associated with mood improvements after consumption.

3. Sugar crashes

This one has a little more truth to it. After eating sweets, blood sugar rises quickly, then falls back to normal – and sometimes slightly below normal.

These fluctuations are part of normal physiology and don’t consistently cause noticeable effects.

In adults, carbohydrate consumption has been linked to increased fatigue and decreased alertness within an hour after eating, but these effects vary widely and are typically mild.

4. They won’t sleep tonight

The evidence here is mixed. One small study found that 8–12-year-olds had more night wakings after a high-sugar drink before bed, while another in toddlers found no short-term effect. Overall, there’s no strong proof that a one-off sugar binge dramatically affects sleep.

Excitement, later bedtimes, and social stimulation around events like Halloween probably play a bigger role.

open image in gallery Halloween and candy go hand in hand ( Getty/iStock )

The long-term picture, however, is clearer. A meta-analysis found that high sugar intake in children is linked with shorter sleep duration. Another study of two-year-olds found that frequent consumption of soft drinks, snacks, and fast food (often high in sugar) was associated with more night wakings and poorer sleep, while children who ate more vegetables slept better. If only kids found carrots as tempting as candy.

It can also become a vicious cycle: poor sleep increases children’s craving for sugary foods, leading to higher sugar intake, which may further disrupt sleep. Over time, this loop can take a real toll.

5. If you restrict them, they’ll just want it more

There’s some evidence that completely banning sweets can make children desire them more – but that’s about total prohibition, not setting boundaries.

In fact, research shows that children whose parents set consistent limits on sugary foods don’t develop stronger sweet preferences, and actually consume less sugar overall than children with more permissive parents.

Parents have a huge influence over eating habits by deciding what foods are available at home. Let’s be honest: kids aren’t thinking about metabolic health. They just know sweets taste good.

One night of Halloween indulgence won’t cause lasting harm. The real concern is habitual overconsumption.

About the author Rachel Woods is a Senior Lecturer in Physiology at the University of Lincoln. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Historical data from people exposed to sugar rationing during the Second World War suggests that lower sugar intake in childhood (and even in utero) is linked to reduced risks of diabetes and hypertension later in life.

Modern studies agree: high intakes of added sugars in childhood are associated with increased obesity, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and even cognitive and emotional issues such as anxiety and depression.

And, of course, frequent sugar consumption also damages teeth.

High-sugar diets tend to be low in nutrients too, especially worrying for younger children with smaller appetites. When sweets and other energy-dense, nutrient-poor foods replace vegetables, fruits, whole grains, or dairy, children miss out on essential nutrients like vitamins, fibre, and calcium.

This becomes less of an issue in adolescence, when growing appetites can accommodate occasional treats alongside a balanced diet.

Practical tips for parents and guardians

Before heading out to parties or trick-or-treating, serve a balanced meal so children aren’t starting the evening hungry: a full stomach makes it easier to resist overindulging later.

For younger children, it can help to set limits on how many treats they collect, while for older ones, rationing sweets over several days can keep sugar intake in check without making them feel deprived. Above all, remember that healthy eating habits are built gradually. It’s the everyday choices that matter most, not one night of excitement and sweets.

So yes – let them enjoy Halloween. The occasional sugar rush (real or imagined) isn’t the problem. It’s what happens every other day of the year that really counts.