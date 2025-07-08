Do we need to eat less sugar as we get older?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As we grow older, our bodies undergo both subtle and significant changes – from a slowing metabolism to fluctuating hormone levels. But how do these shifts affect the way our bodies handle sugar?

To find out, we spoke with Rosie Carr, a registered dietitian and head of health coaching at healthy eating platform SecondNature.io. She explained how our response to sugar evolves with age, the potential health risks involved, and also shared some helpful, practical advice on how to cut down on sugar.

How does ageing affect blood sugar regulation and insulin sensitivity?“Our bodies typically become less efficient at processing sugar as we age,” says Carr. “The pancreas may become less efficient at releasing insulin (the hormone that manages our blood sugar levels). This means the cells in our muscles and other areas are less responsive to the hormone insulin, so more glucose (sugar) remains in the blood.

“Also, our postprandial (after-meal) glucose responses tend to become more pronounced and the liver may become less efficient at storing and releasing glucose.”

In addition, muscle mass naturally decreases with age for many people, reducing one of our major glucose disposal routes, she adds.“Older bodies have a reduced ability to handle sugar, so the negative effects of high sugar intake are more noticeable,” explains Carr. “This doesn’t mean sugar becomes ‘toxic’ with age, but rather that moderation (and attention to diet and exercise) becomes increasingly important.”

Can high sugar intake speed up the ageing process?

“There’s evidence suggesting that chronically elevated blood sugar levels can influence certain aspects of ageing,” notes Carr. “Advanced glycation end products (AGEs) form when glucose binds to proteins in the body, resulting in structural changes that impact tissue function.

“These AGEs accumulate naturally with age but form faster with higher blood sugar levels. They’ve been associated with skin ageing, arterial stiffening, and even changes in brain proteins.”

However, the dietitian clarifies that eating sugar in moderation in the context of an otherwise healthy diet isn’t likely to significantly impact the ageing process.

“It’s the pattern of regular high-sugar consumption alongside a diet rich in ultra-processed foods that appears most relevant to health outcomes,” highlights Carr.

How does sugar consumption impact energy levels and weight management in older adults?

“Sugar’s impact on energy levels can be notable in some older adults,” says Carr. “The glucose fluctuations after consuming sugary foods may feel more pronounced, potentially contributing to energy dips that some associate with ageing.

“This is because age-related changes in glucose regulation can mean blood sugar levels may rise and fall more dramatically after consuming high-sugar foods.”

Since sugar provides easily digestible calories, it can contribute to excess calorie intake that leads to weight gain, she adds.

“This may be especially relevant as our appetite can also change with age – some older adults experience altered hunger signals while maintaining responsiveness to highly palatable sweet foods,” notes Carr.

Is cutting sugar more important after a certain age to prevent conditions like type 2 diabetes or heart disease?

“Moderating sugar intake is important throughout life, but it may take on additional significance with age as the risk of developing conditions like type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease naturally increases,” says Carr.How much added sugar is considered safe for someone over 50 or 60?

While general guidelines recommend that adults should limit free sugars to no more than 5% of daily calories (around 30g for adults), there aren’t any specific recommendations for older adults.

“While these guidelines apply across adulthood, the physiological changes that often accompany ageing suggest that being mindful of sugar intake becomes increasingly important for metabolic health as we get older,” says Carr. “However, individual health status, activity level, and overall diet quality are equally important considerations.”

What are some good ways to reduce sugar intake without feeling deprived as we get older?

Gradually reduce added sugars in beverages and foods

“Instead of eliminating sugar, slowly decrease the amounts in tea, coffee, or recipes to allow your taste buds to adjust naturally,” recommends Carr.Focus on whole foods

“Fill half your plate with vegetables, a quarter with protein, a quarter with complex carbohydrates, and a serving of fat the size of your thumb (approximately one to two teaspoons of extra-virgin olive oil) to naturally limit space for sugary options,” suggests Carr.

Learn to identify hidden sugars on food labels

Check ingredient lists for terms like glucose, dextrose, maltose, and corn syrup, particularly in ‘low-fat’ products, cereals, sauces and pre-prepared meals,” advises Carr.Embrace naturally sweet whole foods

“Enjoy fresh or frozen fruits, sweet vegetables (such as carrots, bell peppers, and sweet potatoes), and small amounts of dried fruits to satisfy sweet cravings with nutrient-dense options, like adding dried fruit to homemade muesli, for example,” says Carr.Pair sweet foods with protein or healthy fats

“When enjoying something sweet, pair it with protein or fat (such as fruit with Greek yogurt or nut butter) to slow down sugar absorption and increase feelings of fullness,” suggests Carr.