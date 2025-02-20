Why laughter is good for you

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People often say that laughter is the best medicine, and it seems that this saying may be more accurate than we realise.

Ongoing trials are exploring whether “comedy-on-prescription” can boost mental health, lower NHS expenses, and offer an alternative to antidepressants.

Craic Health has secured grant funding to develop comedy-based interventions, such as stand-up shows and workshops, to help isolated individuals reconnect with their communities.

The initiative aims to cut mental health-related costs while fostering collaboration between the comedy industry, local communities, and the government.

With the backing of Labour MP and Gloucestershire-based GP Dr Simon Opher, the impact of these trials will be discussed at a parliamentary event on March 13.

In a world where stress and anxiety are ever-present, how can laughter contribute to improving both our mental and physical health?

Releases endorphins

“Laughing releases endorphins, which help to reduce stress, depression and anxiety,” says Alison Goolnik, integrative psychotherapist at Therapy Here. “It boosts your mood and can distract you from any stress or pain.

“Laughter may be a simple act but it is a powerful tool that can easily be used to improve your mindset, strengthen positive beliefs and enhance physical and mental wellbeing.”

Improves cognitive functions

“When we engage in fun and laughter, the brain releases dopamine, a key chemical that boosts mood and activates learning centres,” says Lowri Dowthwaite-Walsh, cognitive behavioural psychotherapist and honorary senior lecturer at the University of Central Lancashire. “This enhances executive functions such as memory, problem-solving, and concentration, making it easier to absorb and process new information.”

Enhances pain tolerance

“Laughter triggers the release of feel-good endorphins, our body’s natural painkillers, helping to relax muscles and reduce discomfort,” says Dowthwaite-Walsh. “It also shifts our nervous system from a ‘fight or flight’ state to a more adaptive response known as ‘tend-and-befriend,’ which promotes resilience and relaxation.”

Strengthens bonds

“Laughter is highly contagious,” says Dowthwaite-Walsh. “When we laugh with others, we strengthen social bonds and create more opportunities for spontaneous joy.

“Research shows that meaningful social connections are one of the most powerful protective factors for mental wellbeing.”

Lowers stress hormones

“Cortisol, the body’s main stress hormone, spikes when we’re anxious or overwhelmed, and laughter brings it down almost instantly,” says Dr Naheed Ali, senior contributor at Vera Clinic, and author of Living With Metabolic Syndrome. “It shifts the body out of a stress response and into a relaxed state, which is why people feel lighter after a good laugh, even if nothing about their situation has changed.”

Eases tension

“A deep belly laugh physically releases tension in the muscles, sometimes for up to 45 minutes,” says Ali. “It’s like a natural antidote to the stiffness and tightness that builds up from stress.

“Even people dealing with chronic pain sometimes notice that laughter helps them feel looser and more comfortable.”

Supports heart health

“When you laugh, your heart rate and blood pressure increase briefly, but then they drop – kind of like a mini workout for your cardiovascular system,” says Ali. “This helps improve circulation and reduces the strain on blood vessels over time.

“Studies even suggest that regular laughter can lower the risk of heart disease.”