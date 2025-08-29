Give your child the advantage to reach their full potential

Outstanding schools and education providers offer more than an education — they inspire young people to flourish both academically and personally. Whether they’re just starting their education or heading to university, these services could be essential to their learning.

Help your child reach the top in STEM

( Natmatsci )

For students with a burning passion for science and maths, The National Mathematics and Science College provides a focused, proven and high-achieving sixth form experience. As the UK’s only specialist STEM college, it prepares bright minds for the world’s top universities, with one in three students gaining Oxbridge places in 2024 alone. Small class sizes, expert teaching and advanced lab facilities help students excel — with 86% of A-level grades at A*/A. The college is also the UK’s most decorated school for Olympiad success and winner of a national award for STEM communication. Located in leafy Warwickshire, it offers exceptional boarding, including luxurious en suite rooms and a supportive academic community. Weekly and full boarding options available.

Register now for the virtual open event on 22 September at natmatsci.ac.uk

Ditch the smartphones and embrace laptops at school

( Acer )

New evidence shows how structured laptop use enhances learning, while mobile phones may hinder it. Acer for Education champions purposeful technology use that builds digital literacy and wellbeing. Unlike smartphones, Acer’s TravelMate laptops are designed for the classroom — strong build quality, easy for IT teams to manage, optimised for content creation and equipped with features like Acer UserSense™ to encourage healthy screen habits. Research from European Schoolnet and the OECD’s PISA assessment highlights the difference: phones are often linked to distraction and lower achievement, whereas structured laptop use, guided by teachers, supports stronger outcomes with better engagement. With Acer, schools can empower students and teachers through digital adoption that fosters collaboration, creativity and engagement in the classroom, and Acer is ready to help schools make that transition smoothly.

Find out more at acer.com

Access affordable, high-quality online learning for children

( MyEdSpace )

As UK families navigate rising education costs and variable teaching standards, MyEdSpace offers an alternative. This award-winning online platform delivers high-quality live maths, English and science lessons for students in Years five to 13, led by experienced, qualified teachers. Courses include interactive classes, exam-style homework, and step-by-step video walkthroughs. Parents can learn more by joining a free webinar hosted by the company’s co-founder, Sean Hirons, who’ll introduce the platform, explain its approach and discuss key issues in UK education today. Attendees will receive a special discount of over 35% off courses, equating to around £5 per hour of live teaching.

Register your place now at myedspace.co.uk

Discover an exceptional education for your child

( St Christopher’s The Hall School )

In the heart of Beckenham, St Christopher’s The Hall School delivers excellence without fanfare. Now, following a glowing inspection from the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI), the secret is well and truly out. Inspectors praised the school’s inspiring curriculum, inclusive ethos, outstanding Early Years provision and vibrant co-curricular programme, highlighting how pupils are nurtured in a warm and ambitious environment that promotes both academic success and personal growth. Most notably, the school was awarded the ISI’s highest possible commendation — a significant strength for its leadership of teaching and learning, and continuous improvement in the quality of education. Now part of the St Dunstan’s Education Group, St Christopher’s is building on its strengths with new opportunities for collaboration and innovation. Find out more at the school’s upcoming Discovery Morning, Saturday 11 October 2025.

Book at stchristophersthehall.org.uk

Enrol your child at a multi award-winning prep school

( Rosemead Preparatory School and Nursery )

The quality of your child’s education is paramount to their upbringing, and nowhere is this more apparent than at Rosemead Preparatory School and Nursery in Dulwich. The school has just been awarded Independent Prep School of the Year at the Tes Schools Awards 2025, often cited as the ‘Oscars for education’. This isn’t the school’s only accolade. In the past academic year, Rosemead won two prestigious awards — for Excellence and Innovation in Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at the Independent Schools Association (ISA) Awards, and Best EDIB (Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging) at the Education Choices Awards 2024. The school was given a 'significant strength' in its ISI inspection for its highly customised approach to each pupil’s academic progress. Prospective families will have the opportunity to meet the leadership team, current staff and students, and to learn more about the award-winning education at Rosemead at its upcoming open morning on Saturday 4 October 2025.

Book at rosemeadprep.org.uk

Set them up for academic success through a progressive school

( St Dunstan’s College Senior School )

The world is constantly changing, and thanks to Big Tech and AI, it’s moving faster than ever. Ranked among the top 60 independent schools in the UK, St Dunstan’s College Senior School was founded with the ethos of challenging the norms of education, and its students have progressed to the UK’s top universities, including Oxford and Cambridge. The school has been recognised for a multitude of awards including Co-educational School of the Year (2020) and Most Progressive Independent School in London (2023). Learn more at its upcoming open day on Saturday 20 September 2025.

Visit stdunstans.org.uk to learn more

Embrace your child’s individuality with the help of a leading school

( St Dunstan’s College Junior School )

Few things are ‘one size fits all’, not least an education. At St Dunstan’s College Junior School, individuality is celebrated from the beginning of a child’s education. When a student first steps into St Dunstan’s College, they’re invited to shape their own path, explore and lead. Pupils at the school benefit from wonderful pastoral care and a broad curriculum that encourages academic rigour, creativity, sports and the arts. This approach helps to ensure that pupils go onto senior school as well-rounded individuals. Learn more about the outstanding education offered at St Dunstan’s at the open day on Saturday 20 September 2025.

Visit stdunstans.org.uk to learn more

Give your child the academic edge with tailored, online one-on-one tutoring

( Brighterly )

Could your child benefit from a personalised online learning platform? Brighterly is a fast-growing service helping K–12 students excel in maths and reading through affordable one-on-one lessons with certified tutors. Founded in Kyiv in 2021 by Eugene Kashuk to tackle Covid learning loss, the platform now has more than 500 tutors and is trusted by more than 200,000 parents across the United States. In 2025, Brighterly was a finalist in the EdTech Digest Awards for both Math Solution and Tutoring Solution. Lessons are tailored to each child’s goals, combining interactive exercises, games and real-life problem solving. An impressive 85% of students improve within four to 12 weeks, boosting their confidence and easing homework stress.

Find out more at brighterly.com

Make back-to-school easy with expert, online UK tutoring

( Learnfluid )

Online education platform Learnfluid offers one-on-one tutoring for secondary school students with a fresh approach to achieving exam success and individualised learning plans. Founded by alumni of the University of Oxford and Imperial College London, students have access to an entire team of learning experts who supervise students’ success. Currently, Learnfluid supports maths, physics, chemistry, and biology and covers KS2, KS3, GCSE, and A-Level, with tutors — all of which hold a master’s degree — trained on the specific demands of UK curriculum only. Many Learnfluid alumni then go on to study at best universities in UK. With live classes starting at £19 an hour, the company offers a practical, high-quality option for families seeking effective academic support in school.

Start your child’s personalised journey by booking a free demo class at learnfluid.com

Access single-sex schooling on a co-educational campus

( Haberdashers’ Boys’ School and Haberdashers’ Girls’ School )

Offering the best of both worlds, Haberdashers’ Boys’ School and Haberdashers’ Girls’ School deliver exceptional single-sex education on a beautiful shared campus in Elstree, Hertfordshire, for pupils aged four to18. Here, academic ambition meets a nurturing environment, preparing students not just for exams but for futures not yet imagined. An outstanding range of co-curricular activities and partnership programmes enriches school life, helping pupils develop the resilience, empathy, creativity and leadership skills needed to thrive in an ever-changing world. With inspiring teaching, excellent facilities and a welcoming environment, Haberdashers’ provides an education that shapes confident, curious and compassionate young people.

Discover more at habselstree.org.uk

Unleash your child’s potential with a flexible online education

( Wolsey Hall Oxford )

Your child deserves an education as individual as they are — one that builds their independence and enables them to thrive academically and personally. Wolsey Hall Oxford provides a pupil-led approach to online learning that gives families the freedom to choose what, how, where and when to study, offering a high degree of flexibility without compromising quality. With no live sessions or fixed timetables, your child can learn at their own pace and with the structure and support they need to succeed. The Cambridge-approved curriculum, expert tutors and dedicated support staff ensure every student benefits from a world-class education at every stage.

Explore more at wolseyhalloxford.org.uk

Secure your first-choice university place with these retake courses

( Mander Portman Woodward )

Was your child unhappy with their A-level results? A dedicated tutorial service could help them to achieve their goals. Established in 1973, Mander Portman Woodward (MPW) is one of the UK’s leading independent fifth- and sixth-form college groups. It offers a wide range of subjects and formats for retake students, with A-levels available in both short-course (January to June) and full-year formats. The company prides itself on its use of Oxbridge-style tutorial groups of nine students or fewer, one-to-one tutorial support, dedicated exam preparation and expert UCAS advice. These factors all contribute to MPW’s outstanding record of Russell Group university placements for its retake students. With colleges in London, Birmingham and Cambridge, MPW will find the solution to improve students’ grades — typically by between one and two grades — to get into their first-choice university.

Visit mpw.ac.uk to learn more

Learn, relax and play with these apps for children

( Moshi )

Give your child a safe, ad-free digital space to learn, play and rest with two award-winning apps — Moshi Play and Moshi Kids. Moshi Play brings the beloved BAFTA award-winning Moshi world to life in a play-based learning app packed with games, puzzles, colouring, memory challenges and more, all designed to stimulate young minds. Players complete daily quests to unlock collectible stickers and interactive sticker books, making learning fun and rewarding. Moshi Kids, clinically proven by NYU Langone Health to help children fall asleep 28 minutes faster, sleep 22 minutes longer and wake less at night, offers soothing bedtime stories, calming music, lullabies and meditations to support better rest, emotional regulation and focus. Both apps can be enjoyed online and offline — ideal for travel — and are trusted by millions of parents, teachers and sleep experts worldwide.

Download from the iOS or Android app stores - Moshi Play - Moshi Kids

