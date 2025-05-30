Experts reveal what flip-flops are actually doing to your feet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the weather warms up, it is more likely you’ll brave putting your feet on display.

This means the state of your feet will be revealed after potentially being neglected during winter.

Increased sweat, sun exposure, and a higher risk of fungal infections mean that a little extra care during the warmer months is essential.

Here, podiatrists and nail technicians share their advice on how to keep your feet in top condition in the warmer weather.

They also reveal what flip-flops actually do to your feet - and whether they will cause lasting damage.

open image in gallery Summer’s here, which means it’s time to get your feet out ( PA )

Why footcare matters more in the heat

Throughout summer, our feet carry us through long walks, days at the beach and impromptu plans. All this extra activity, combined with open-toed footwear and exposure to the elements, can leave them vulnerable.

“Taking care of your feet is as important as taking care of your face or hands,” explains in-house podiatrist Molly Chilvers for Footmender All in One. “We’re on our feet all day so they are one of the most used parts of our bodies, yet they are often one of the most neglected.”

There is an overall elevated risk to your foot health during the summer. “Hotter feet tend to sweat and swell more, particularly during sport, which can increase the risk of rubbing and blistering,” says Matthew Collison, podiatrist at Pure Sports Medicine.

“Sunburn is a real risk to feet, as often people forget to apply sunscreen to their feet. This can be painful and significantly increases the risk of skin cancers.”

How to keep toenails in check

The warmer weather means toes are often on display, so keeping your toenails in shape is crucial. For Chilvers, basic nail hygiene goes a long way: “Ensure your nails are cut regularly and well. Remember to leave a small white free edge and make sure the tools you use are clean and not shared with anyone else.”

Cutting your toenails too short can lead to ingrown nails or infection, and sharing tools can spread further bacteria.

Incorporating hydration into your nail routine is also a must. “For brittle or discoloured toenails, moisture and protection are key,” says lead nail technician at Paint Nails London, Angie Campbell.

“Hydrate the nails and surrounding skin with a good cuticle oil – jojoba or vitamin E-based oils are great.”

What flip-flops are actually doing to your feet

One of the most worn pieces of our wardrobe throughout summer is the humble flip-flop, but how much wear is too much?

“Flip-flops aren’t inherently evil,” says Campbell. “But they’re definitely not designed for long walks or everyday wear. If you must wear them, go for versions with a contoured sole and thicker straps.”

Chilvers points out that “many of our go-to summer footwear choices have little or no support,” which can lead to issues like cracked heels and foot fatigue.

“The toes have to work to keep the flip-flop on, which can cause the muscles and tendons in our feet to fatigue more quickly,” explains Collison.

For better support, he recommends sandals with adjustable straps instead.

How to combat foot fungus

Summer’s warm, damp conditions make the perfect breeding ground for fungal infections such as athlete’s foot and toenail fungus. Fortunately, a few simple habits can keep these at bay.

“Personal hygiene is the best way to prevent fungal infections,” says Chilvers. “Wash your feet in warm, soapy water and always be sure to clean and dry your feet properly, especially between the toes.”

open image in gallery Keeping your feet clean will help keep fungal infections at bay ( PA )

Daily checks after wearing shoes or socks for prolonged periods of time can help stave off infection. “Getting into a routine of checking your feet daily and good foot hygiene is probably the best way to prevent fungal infections,” says Collison. “Rotate your shoes and use shoe dryers to ensure they don’t stay moist.”

Taking extra care in public spaces is also vital. “Never walk barefoot in public showers or changing rooms,” says Campbell. “A pair of waterproof sandals can save you from a nasty case of athlete’s foot!”

What your daily footcare routine should look like

A regular, well-thought-out routine is your best defence against any summer feet woes.

“Look at your feet a couple of times a week. If you have diabetes, do this every day,” says Chilvers.

Your footcare routine should comprise of washing, exfoliation and hydration through footbaths, filing and foot creams.

“In the morning, clean feet thoroughly and apply a lightweight, non-greasy foot cream,” says Campbell.

“In the evening, soak feet in warm water with Epsom salts once or twice a week, then exfoliate dry areas gently with a pumice stone. Apply a thicker foot balm or heel repair cream overnight.”

To keep on top of heavy filing, swiping a chemical exfoliant over your heels or the dry areas of your feet a couple of times a week also helps keep hard skin and calluses at bay.

open image in gallery (Margaret Dabbs/PA)

Margaret Dabbs Professional Foot File with 4 Pads, £30

open image in gallery (The Ordinary/PA)

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner 240ml, £11.50

open image in gallery (SBC Skincare/PA)

SBC Skincare Eucalyptus Foot Rescue Cream, £22

open image in gallery (Footmender/PA)

Footmender All in One, £20.99 , Boots

open image in gallery (Fushi/PA)

Fushi Organic Jojoba Oil , £12