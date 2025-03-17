Forget avocado toast. This is the one thing Gen Z can’t live without
Gen Z likely to keep pricey gym memberships as fitness key to mental health
Generation Z are willing to protect their gym membership even if disposable income is squeezed because fitness is so intrinsic to their identity, a gym boss has claimed.
Will Orr, chief executive of The Gym Group, said young people are increasingly seeing the benefits of fitness for their mental health - and so see gym memberships as non-negotiable monthly spends.
Mr Orr also claimed young people see gyms as a place to socialise.
About 40 per cent of all the group’s members are Gen Z – which typically refers to those aged 18 to 27.
Mr Orr told the PA news agency that fitness and gyms had become “hard-wired” into many young people’s lifestyles.
“In Gen Z you might see the most concentrated effect of that,” he said.
“It’s not just about the rational elements of knowing you’re getting fitter, but it’s also the mental health, and the social aspect of it for some people.”
A rapidly growing fitness industry and people seeking out cheaper and flexible memberships has helped the business grow, he said.
The Gym Group had just shy of one million members at the end of February while the proportion of them visiting four or more times per month also grew.
It says it is the lowest-cost nationwide gym that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week – with memberships starting from £14.99 a month in some locations.
Mr Orr said the group had seen a “strong appeal for this sort of no-frills” membership at an “affordable price”, especially for younger people who may not have “vast amounts” of disposable income.
The Gym Group also runs Hyrox training sessions in 120 of its gyms – workouts that prepare people to compete in global competitions which have grown in popularity.