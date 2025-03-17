Forget avocado toast. This is the one thing Gen Z can’t live without

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Generation Z are willing to protect their gym membership even if disposable income is squeezed because fitness is so intrinsic to their identity, a gym boss has claimed.

Will Orr, chief executive of The Gym Group, said young people are increasingly seeing the benefits of fitness for their mental health - and so see gym memberships as non-negotiable monthly spends.

Mr Orr also claimed young people see gyms as a place to socialise.

About 40 per cent of all the group’s members are Gen Z – which typically refers to those aged 18 to 27.

Mr Orr told the PA news agency that fitness and gyms had become “hard-wired” into many young people’s lifestyles.

open image in gallery Will Orr, CEO of The Gym Group, says young people are viewing gym memberships differently ( PA )

“In Gen Z you might see the most concentrated effect of that,” he said.

“It’s not just about the rational elements of knowing you’re getting fitter, but it’s also the mental health, and the social aspect of it for some people.”

A rapidly growing fitness industry and people seeking out cheaper and flexible memberships has helped the business grow, he said.

The Gym Group had just shy of one million members at the end of February while the proportion of them visiting four or more times per month also grew.

It says it is the lowest-cost nationwide gym that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week – with memberships starting from £14.99 a month in some locations.

Mr Orr said the group had seen a “strong appeal for this sort of no-frills” membership at an “affordable price”, especially for younger people who may not have “vast amounts” of disposable income.

The Gym Group also runs Hyrox training sessions in 120 of its gyms – workouts that prepare people to compete in global competitions which have grown in popularity.