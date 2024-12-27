7 things to do if you are feeling lonely right now

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

As the world returns to its usual pace after a busy festive period, some of us might be struggling with an overwhelming sense of emptiness.

But what triggers these feelings of loneliness in the days and weeks that follow Christmas? And what can we do to help ourselves, or our loved ones, overcome them?

Why do some people feel lonely after Christmas?

“Christmas can be a joyful time spent with family and friends, but when it ends, it often highlights how quiet life has become,” says Helen Wells, psychotherapist and clinical director at The Dawn Rehab Thailand. “For some, the Christmas period might be the only time they see family, leaving a noticeable gap when everyone leaves.”

Some older adults, especially those who live alone, often find this period particularly challenging.

“Many older adults have smaller social circles due to losing loved ones, children living far away, or limited mobility, making regular social interactions harder,” explains Wells. “In addition, the winter months with shorter days and colder weather can prevent older people from going out or meeting others, compounding their sense of isolation.

“This post-Christmas loneliness isn’t just about being alone but about feeling disconnected from the world.”

What are some signs of loneliness?

A noticeable shift in behaviour from a loved one might indicate that they are experiencing loneliness.

“They might seem sad, distant or uninterested in life and may express feelings of emptiness or talk about being forgotten,” highlights Wells. “They may also withdraw from activities or groups they used to enjoy, avoiding phone calls or visits.”

Loneliness can also lead to physical symptoms or a negligence in personal care.

“Fatigue, difficulty sleeping, or frequent illnesses can indicate loneliness, as stress weakens the immune system,” pinpoints Wells. “A lonely person may also stop looking after themselves, such as skipping meals or not keeping up with their appearance.”

Here are some tips if you are feeling lonely right now..

1. Reach out to loved ones

“If you are feeling lonely because of distance from loved ones, communicate with your friends and family and keep in touch online,” recommends Stacey Chishiri, occupational therapist at Cygnet Health Care.

And make sure you are open and honest about how you are feeling.

“Friends can be family too and they can offer support, particularly if you feel like you have nobody to spend time with,” says Chishiri. “They might not realise you are struggling and by opening up, you give them the opportunity to extend invitations.”

2. Join a club

“There are many clubs which provide opportunities to get together with people in your local area and enjoy all kinds of hobbies together – from photography, knitting, learning a language, creative writing and more,” highlights Chishiri.

3. Move your body

“Gym classes and swimming groups, for example, can provide you with regular exercise and opportunities to meet others who are passionate about keeping fit,” says Chishiri. “Others may enjoy walking and rambling, and joining local walking clubs or taking part in park runs as ways to meet new people.”

4. Treat yourself

“I am a big believer in self care and it is essential we treat ourselves during the winter period – and it does not have to be lavish, just a treat,” says Chishiri. “Remember a treat can be your own company, silence, a chocolate bar, a book, film, a bath, nice music, a comfy sofa and a cosy home.”

5. Look for local community meals

“If you would like company, then check out charitable organisations who provide get-together meals for those living alone or who need support,” suggests Chishiri.

6. Practice positive affirmations

“Positive affirmations are simple, yet powerful, statements that can help change your mindset towards a more positive and empowering perspective,” explains Chishiri. “Writing them down, or even thinking them quietly to yourself can help.

“The more you repeat them, the more they can help reshape your thoughts toward a positive mindset.”

7. Turn on the TV or radio

“Many people suffering from loneliness often rely on the radio and TV for company,” says Chishiri. “The world and local news is available 24/7 which can provide great comfort and keep you up to date on current affairs.”