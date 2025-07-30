Seven-year-old’s wobbly tooth turns out to be aggressive blood cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A seven-year-old boy’s wobbly tooth has led to a diagnosis of aggressive cancer, prompting his parents to urge others to "listen to your gut" when your child is sick.

Freddie Kreyling, from Hadleigh, Essex, was taken to the dentist by his parents James and Charlotte in May for a loose tooth and swelling.

After a month of tests and antibiotics, during which his jaw "swelled like a tennis ball", he was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma – an aggressive but treatable blood cancer.

A keen sportsman who enjoys rugby, tennis, and the Chinese martial art Wing Chun, Freddie has responded positively to chemotherapy.

His parents are optimistic he will be "fighting fit" by autumn.

James Kreyling, an East of England Ambulance Service employee, lauded the "amazing" support from his colleagues, who are organising a charity skydive for Great Ormond Street Hospital in Freddie’s honour.

open image in gallery Freddie has just finished his second round of chemotherapy

The family also advises other parents to "remain positive" for their children.

Charlotte Kreyling said: “Listen to your gut and advocate fiercely for your child, even when it’s uncomfortable.

“Once things start moving, hold on to hope – children are stronger than you think, and you are too.”

When Freddie first complained about a wobbly tooth in early May, his parents thought it was “a little bit peculiar” because the culprit was an adult tooth at the back of his mouth.

The next morning, they noticed swelling inside his mouth and immediately took him to the dentist, who X-rayed his teeth and prescribed antibiotics.

open image in gallery Freddie’s jaw swelled up ‘like a hamster’s cheek’

When things did not improve, Mr Kreyling took Freddie back to the dentist, who said his mouth was “very abnormal”.

They were told to go to Broomfield Hospital, where they were given stronger antibiotics and eventually a biopsy was taken.

“They removed his adult tooth because there was a risk of him swallowing it and suffocating,” Mr Kreyling said.

After the biopsy results, Freddie was referred to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, where he was eventually diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma.

According to Lymphoma Action, Burkitt lymphoma is a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer that affects about 250 people in the UK every year.

open image in gallery Freddie is normally ‘full of beans’

It is characterised by lumps growing on the body, caused by swollen lymph nodes.

Most children who are treated for Burkitt lymphoma go on to make a full recovery.

Freddie started the first of four rounds of chemotherapy treatment the day after his diagnosis, with a consultant reassuring his father that they had caught the cancer “early-ish”.

“In my mind, I took that as a positive,” Mr Kreyling said.

Freddie is now halfway through his treatment, and Mr Kreyling said the tumour has reduced in size by around 60 per cent.

open image in gallery Freddie was learning Wing Chun before his diagnosis

He added: “The first round was tough because he developed mouth ulcers.

“It’s painful and obviously it limited his eating and drinking.”

Freddie is normally “full of beans”, his father said.

“He loves playing rugby, so hopefully moving forward we might be able to get him back on the rugby pitch.”

Before his diagnosis, he was also learning the Chinese martial art Wing Chun and attending weekly Beaver Scouts sessions.

open image in gallery James and Charlotte Kreyling’s colleagues from the ambulance service have raised over £5,000 in Freddie’s honour

Mr Kreyling praised Great Ormond Street Hospital for the activities they run to keep the children entertained, saying Freddie “would’ve gone stir crazy” without the in-hospital school, radio station, and play specialists who have been “worth (their) weight in gold”.

He also thanked the charities Gold Geese, Cyclists Fighting Cancer and Young Lives vs Cancer for their support.

Some of the couple’s colleagues in the ambulance service are undertaking a 10,000ft charity skydive over the summer, which they have dedicated to Freddie.

Mr Kreyling said: “They didn’t have an actual charity to donate towards, so my colleague asked, ‘Would you be happy if we did it for Freddie?’

“My wife and I agreed that we wanted all the money to go to Great Ormond Street.”

The fundraiser has now raised over £5,000.

open image in gallery Freddie first complained about a wobbly tooth in May

“My wife worked for the ambulance service for 17 years, and at the end of September I’ll have done my 17th year,” Mr Kreyling said.

“We’re never going to be able to repay our friends and family for the amount of love and support that they’ve shown us.”

He advised parents going through similar ordeals that they “have just got to remain positive for the child” because they “respond off positivity”.

“You fear the worst because you hear that cancer word,” he explained.

“It’s quite upsetting because it’s your child; your flesh and blood.

“But you just have to always have a goal – don’t look too far forward.”

The fundraiser for the charity skydive in Freddie’s honour can be found here: gofundme.com/f/give-to-gosh-on-behalf-of-freddie-kreyling