The fitness shortcuts that can still deliver healthy results

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The American lifestyle is a busy - but sedentary - one. In an average day, one in four people spend eight hours sitting at desk jobs, nearly three hours in front of the TV, and around half an hour commuting to and from work.

And it’s showing up in their health - with only a quarter of U.S. adults getting the federally-recommended 150 minutes of weekly exercise. Some 117 million live with one or more preventable chronic diseases, and Harvard researchers report as many as 70 percent of adults could be considered obese under expanded guidelines.

But while a long-term exercise plan is all good and well, some fitness and health experts are advising a jumpstart, with a little shortcut.

There’s a million different options and price points: from a $15-dollar jump rope for five minutes of skipping each day (which I wrote about last month) to $700 infrared sauna blankets.

“Exercise is great for those who can and want to do it, but ‘exercise’ is not necessary for health benefits. Any physical activity is healthful, and physical activity is what we do in daily life,” I-Min Lee, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, told The Independent. “We don’t need to ‘exercise’ to reap health benefits.”

open image in gallery Running stairs in a robot-inspired exoskeloton or adding ankle weights can help improve your fitness, according to experts ( AFP/Getty )

Cheat day, every day

Just five minutes of shoveling while gardening, vacuuming the living room carpet and even scrubbing shower tile can help a 150-pound person burn 150 calories an hour, the American Heart Association says.

But really it depends on what you’re looking to gain. For some people that might be losing some pounds, so running with a weighted vest on can help burn more calories, faster.

Others may be concerned about mobility, and could add hand and ankle weights to a routine. Gradually increasing the amount of weight will help improve muscle strength, metabolism, bone density and prevent injuries.

Or perhaps it’s getting stronger. Running up stairs in an exoskeleton - a robotic-looking, wearable “suit” made of plastic and metal - can amplify movement which builds strength and stamina over the course of a workout. But the cost investment is real - the average price is $1,500 but stretch up to $4,000.

At-home trampolines - a trend which gained popularity in the pandemic - offer a low impact way to boost strength and heart health.

open image in gallery At-home trampolines - a trend which gained popularity in the pandemic - offer a low impact way to boost strength and heart health. ( Getty Images )

But does a few minutes a day make a difference? “It’s not the duration of the exercise that matters in these instances – it’s the intensity,” UCLA Health doctors explained.

Robin Arzón, Peloton's vice president of fitness programming, also said in a statement that just 15 minutes of any exercise can do the trick. “These quick routines can be just as effective for cardiovascular health and our ability to increase strength and endurance, while still maintaining focus,” she noted.

But if you’ve been off the exercise game for a while, fitness experts advise taking precautions first.

“Think of the time and work it took to get to your previous fitness level,” athletic trainer Jason Cruickshank said. “You’re not being fair to yourself if you think you’ll jump back in at the same spot.”

Keep it up

open image in gallery Sydney Swans AFLW player Chloe Molloy uses an infrared sauna in August in Sydney, Australia. Studies show that infrared saunas can help boost heart health and reduce blood pressure ( Getty Images )

Consistency is key, and people can stay on top of exercise by removing the decision making. Lay out workout clothes ahead of time and set an alarm on your phone to make sure you stay on schedule.

Feel that your job is what’s holding you back? Walking pads can help busy workers meet their step goals, and chairs with pedals keep legs active while sitting for a long time. The priciest pads range from $400 to $1,400, although some are around $100. The pedal chairs also vary in price, typically selling for $200 to $1,000.

But walking doesn’t have to feel like a Herculean task.

Adding to your step count is as easy as putting on a new episode of your favorite podcast then going for a neighborhood walk, getting lunch at the sandwich shop a few blocks further away from the office, or deciding to take the long way home.

Try to find something that will hold your attention for around 30 minutes, the recommended amount of moderate exercise you need each day to lose weight.

But if you do make it to the gym, pair that Netflix binge with time on a stationary bike or treadmill. You can get caught up on your favorite shows and improve your heart, lung, bone and muscle health.

Cheap and cheerful

By all means if you have the money, give the crazy fitness cheat a try.

That could mean an AI-powered yoga mat that makes sure you’re holding the right posture for a smarter stretch or some $1,500 Jetboots that reduce soreness and improve circulation after a strenuous workout. Lying on a $1,200 red light mat promises muscle recovery and pain relief, as well.

open image in gallery A man works out on a Peloton exercise bike at home. Many people swear by home gym systems like these bikes ( Getty Images )

A home gym system might see you spend a few thousand dollars - such as a bike, smart fitness mirror or rowing machine - but many of those once-trendy machines may become passé too quickly.

Beth Czerwony, a Cleveland Clinic registered dietitian, sounded a note of caution on expensive fads.

“When trying out a new way to work out or improve their health, they may be setting themselves up for failure because they may not be doing those methods correctly (either using fad supplements or pricey equipment or even using the incorrect form when exercising) or may have a health condition that would interfere with that method,” she said.

Still, there are plenty of inexpensive options. When it came to my five minutes of jump rope each day, I opted for a $15 rainbow LED version, to brighten up the experience. And for only a few dollars more, weighted jump ropes, of up to five pound, can quickly sculpt your upper body and core.

People trying to perfect the perfect push-up could opt for special pads to help their position and grip for only $25. The pads reduce strain on the wrists and hands, and the handles rotate to better engage different parts of the upper body.

Vibration plates help improve circulation, muscle building and weight loss for under $100. The Mayo Clinic says they can even reduce back pain and bone loss, as well as improve strength and balance in older adults.

open image in gallery A rainbow LED jump rope that cost $15. Weighted ropes might not be as fun and are around the same price ( Ariana Baio/The Independent )

Enlist a distraction

Try cheating on that fitness cheat. If you find it hard to be consistent with exercise or, well, that it’s just plain boring, combine it with other things.

Play with a balloon like you did when you were a kid, or dance to songs that will raise your heart rate to 171 beats per minute: a tempo that can make physical work feel easier and boost heart health.

Meet a friend for a brisk walk or jogging and gab your way through several miles.

Track your progress to stay focused. And for extra fun, map out a walking route or run that draws a little picture, on the exercise tracking app Strava. Your fellow runners will appreciate it.