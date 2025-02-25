The surprising health benefits of regular saunas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

What was once considered a luxury for those looking to unwind, regular sauna use is now gaining recognition for its potential to boost both physical and mental health.

As sauna popularity soars, mini sauna cabins have started popping up all around the UK, sparking curiosity about the science behind these benefits.

We’ve consulted with experts who have shared seven key advantages of incorporating sauna sessions into your regular routine.

1. Cardiovascular health benefits

“Research, particularly from Finland, where sauna culture is deeply ingrained, suggests that frequent use of saunas (four or more times per week) can reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure,” says Dr Mohammed Enayat, GP and founder of HUM2N.

“This is because the heat exposure induces a temporary increase in heart rate, mimicking the effects of moderate exercise.

“Blood vessels dilate, improving circulation and reducing blood pressure over time.”

Sauna use has also been linked to improved endothelial function, which is essential for maintaining healthy blood vessels, adds the GP.

2. Immune system support

Sauna bathing may reduce the risk of respiratory diseases.

“The rise in body temperature triggers heat shock proteins that protect cells from stress, increases white blood cell production, improving the body’s ability to fight infections, and enhances antimicrobial peptides, which combat bacteria and viruses,” explains Dr Vijay Murthy, co-founder of Harley Street clinic Murthy Health. “Regular sauna users have been found to have fewer colds and respiratory infections [in some studies], likely due to this immune-enhancing effect.”

3. Skin health benefits

Stepping into the heat can help keep your pores clean.

“The increased circulation brings more oxygen and nutrients to the skin, promoting a healthy, radiant complexion,” says Enayat.

“Sweating also helps clear out pores, which can reduce the likelihood of acne and other skin conditions.

“Furthermore, sauna heat stimulates collagen production, which is crucial for maintaining skin elasticity and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.”

However, Enayat stresses that those with very sensitive or dry skin should ensure they hydrate properly and avoid excessive heat exposure.

4. Aids muscle recovery and can help with joint pain

“The combination of heat, increased blood flow and endorphin release helps reduce delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) after exercise, improves joint mobility and reduces stiffness in arthritis sufferers, and stimulates cellular repair by activating heat shock proteins,” highlights Murthy. “This is why athletes frequently use saunas to enhance recovery and prevent injury.”

5. Reduces inflammation

“Sauna therapy activates anti-inflammatory pathways, reducing chronic inflammation at the cellular level,” says Murthy. “Heat exposure increases circulation, delivering oxygen and nutrients to tissues, and induces nitric oxide release which relaxes blood vessels and muscles.

“It also triggers the release of anti-inflammatory cytokines, helping manage systemic inflammation. This makes saunas beneficial not only for muscle tension but also for inflammatory conditions, like fibromyalgia and autoimmune arthritis.”

6. Mental wellbeing benefits

Frequent sauna users often experience a wide range of mental benefits.

“The heat triggers the release of endorphins, the body’s natural feel-good chemicals, which help reduce stress and promote relaxation,” explains Enayat. “In addition, sauna use lowers cortisol levels and enhances parasympathetic nervous system activity, leading to a state of deep relaxation.

“Many people report improved sleep quality after using a sauna, which further contributes to mental health benefits.”

7. The social aspect

Alanna Kit, co-founder of communal contrast therapy site Arc has seen the social benefits of saunas first hand.

“Saunas enhance connection and community because of this relaxation process in the mind and body, enhancing mood and reducing feelings of loneliness,” says Kit. “Being part of a wellness community also provides a sense of support and accountability.

“They provide a relaxed, distraction-free space where people can engage in meaningful conversations.”