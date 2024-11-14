How to prevent common household accidents – as report warns accidental deaths at ‘all-time high’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Accident-related deaths in the UK have reached an all-time high, a charity has warned.

According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), people are “substantially more likely” to suffer a serious accident than they were 20 years ago, as data from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland suggests.

The report showed accident-related hospital admissions for serious injuries have risen by 48% in the last two decades in England alone – with more than 740,000 people admitted after an accident in 2022/23.

Accidents have become the top cause of preventable death for people under 40, and more than half of fatal accidents take place in the home.

Even when they’re not deadly, accidents at home can be a common cause of both serious and minor injuries.

So, what are some of the most common accidents that take place in and around our homes, and what can we do to help prevent them?

In the garden

“In the garden, injuries often come from lawnmowers, power tools, and ladders,” suggests Brad W. Huffman, an expert attorney and senior partner at Huffman & Huffman, a law firm specialising in personal injuries and driving accidents. “People don’t always realise the risks with outdoor equipment, especially around water or uneven ground.”

But there are some ways to to minimise these risks.

“Always use extension cords rated for outdoor use, and keep equipment unplugged when not in use,” advises Huffman. “When it comes to ladders, avoid reaching or leaning too far.

“Moving the ladder as you go may take more time, but it’s safer.”

Falls inside the house

Falls are a common cause of accidents, including fatalities, in the home. It’s especially important to keep a careful eye on children around open windows and balconies, and wherever there is a potential risk of falling from a height.

Generally speaking, Huffman encourages people to be extra careful on slippery surfaces or around trip hazards in the house – and says falls in the home crop up often.

“Especially in high-traffic areas like stairs, hallways, and bathrooms,” says Huffman. “Often, people trip over clutter, slip on loose rugs, or fall on wet floors.”

To prevent a nasty fall and subsequent injuries, keep the house tidy and consider installing some features that will help keep you stable.

“Keeping floors clear, using non-slip backing for rugs, and installing handrails on stairs can make a big difference,” says Huffman. “In bathrooms, grab bars near the shower or toilet can provide extra support, especially for older adults.”

DIY accidents

DIY projects around the house can also bring another set of risks. Preparation and careful consideration is key, as well as always having the appropriate protective measures in place – such as protective clothing, gloves and masks. And never attempt a DIY job that should really be left to the professionals.

“Many injuries involve power tools, sharp objects, or falls,” highlights Huffman. “It’s easy to skip safety basics, but things like gloves, eye protection, and a stable setup can prevent serious injuries.”

Having someone else there to help is always a good idea too.

“Make sure to read tool instructions, even if you think you know how to use them,” recommends Huffman. “And if a ladder’s involved, have someone nearby to help steady things.”

Kitchen mishaps

Huffman has seen a lot of kitchen-related cases throughout his career, and emphasises that being proactive here can go a long way.

“In the kitchen, burns, cuts, and slips are frequent,” says Huffman. “Handling hot pots, sharp knives, or dealing with spilled liquids can be risky if we’re not careful.

“Oven mitts help avoid burns, and storing knives safely in a block or drawer reduces the chance of accidental cuts. Cleaning up spills right away also prevents slips, which are particularly dangerous on hard floors.”