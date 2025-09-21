Fall allergies are a thing, too: Here’s how to survive the season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spring isn’t the only time that more than 80 million Americans have to worry about seasonal allergies.

The fall comes with its own pesky pollen and mold that can result in clogged noses and itchy eyes.

“While spring allergies are caused by tree pollen, fall allergies are caused by weeds, with ragweed being the biggest culprit,” Dr. Soo Kwak, an allergy and immunology specialist with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, explained in a statement.

Native to the central and eastern U.S., a single ragweed plant can release up to a billion grains of irritating pollen, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Pollen produced by this member of the daisy family can travel hundreds of miles, worsening respiratory symptoms for people with asthma and lung conditions.

open image in gallery Seasonal allergies will hit more than 80 million Americans this fall ( Getty Images/iStock )

“Symptoms of ragweed allergy are similar to those caused by tree pollen — runny nose, itchy eyes, sneezing, scratchy throat and nasal congestion,” Kwak noted. “The most symptomatic patients may not experience relief until after a hard frost.”

Frost can kill pollen-producing ragweed. But, ragweed isn’t the only allergen to monitor in the colder months.

People also need to be concerned about mold, which often grows in damp and cool areas of a house or under piles of fallen leaves. And as people spend more time indoors, they’re also more exposed to dust mites and their waste. Both mold and mites can be a problem year-round and are considered perennial allergens.

“All people are different, but often, people with allergies are sensitive to multiple allergens — spring, fall and perennial,” allergist Dr. Mark Aronica told the clinic. “Sometimes, though, we do see patients with only a few sensitivities or with symptoms only in one of the seasons.”

Still, allergy seasons are getting longer and stronger for everyone due to human-caused climate change.

The frost-free season has lengthened by more than two weeks on average across the U.S. due to rising temperatures, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. Plants are blooming earlier and producing more pollen.

“That’s why allergies are feeling a lot worse,” Kenneth Mendez, president and chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, told The New York Times last year.

open image in gallery Ragweed plants can release up to a billion grains of pollen ( Getty Images/iStock )

So, what are allergic Americans to do? Well, there are several simple steps people can take to feel relief.

Using eye drops, nose sprays, and decongestant medications can provide more immediate relief from uncomfortable symptoms.

People should also make sure to frequently change their clothing, as pollen can get stuck to it when spending time outdoors.

Staying inside a clean space is the best way to avoid exposure — especially in the morning when the ragweed pollen is at its highest.

If you’re really desperate, you might want to go see an allergist to get vaccines that can help decrease sensitivity. But, that’s usually done as a last resort.

More research is needed to fight the impacts of climate change and help Americans with allergies, Dr. Mary Margaret Johnson, a principal research scientist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told the Association of American Medical Colleges.

“I haven’t heard a prediction that things will get better in terms of allergies, only worse,” she said.