5 myths and misconceptions about caesareans everyone needs to stop believing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Caesarean rates are on the rise, with one in four babies born in NHS hospitals in England last year delivered via either emergency or elective caesarean ops – also known as C-sections – data reveals.

Of the 398,675 deliveries in England last year, where the method of onset of birth was known, 101,264 (25%) were caesareans – up from 23% in the previous 12 months and 13% a decade ago.

“Over the past decade, there has been a gradual national increase in the number of caesareans,” says Dr Ranee Thakar, president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG).

“A major factor of this is the growing number of complex births. We are seeing national rising rates of obesity and people choosing to have children at a later state in their life, both of which can increase the chance of complications.”

However, despite this increase in numbers, there are still many misconceptions surrounding caesareans. We asked experts to debunk some of the most common myths…

1. C-sections are the ‘easy option’

“The phrase ‘too posh to push’ was (and probably still is) used, and there’s this perception that it’s the easy way out – which is absolutely not true,” says Miss Mez Aref-Adib, specialist consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at London Gynaecology. “It’s definitely not easier – it’s major surgery. However, it can seem more predictable because you know the exact timing of when the baby will be born, which can provide some reassurance. It also reduces the unpredictability of labour and can make delivery quicker.”

And as with any surgery, it comes with its own risks, pain and recovery period too.

“Recovery can take longer than with a straightforward vaginal birth, and there’s the added risk of complications from surgery,” adds Aref-Adib. “So while it might seem like the more controlled option, it’s by no means the ‘easier’ one.”

2. You can’t feel anything during a C-section

“Most women are awake during the procedure and receive either a spinal or epidural anaesthetic, which numbs the lower half of the body,” says Miss Shazia Malik, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at The Portland Hospital part of HCA Healthcare UK. “While you won’t feel pain, you may feel pressure, pulling, or tugging sensations as the baby is delivered. These sensations are normal and part of the procedure.

“It’s unusual to feel nothing at all, but your anaesthetist will make absolutely sure that you feel no pain during the procedure, whether it is done as an emergency or a planned procedure.”

3. You can’t have more than one caesarean

“Many women safely have multiple C-sections, but each additional surgery can increase risks, such as scar tissue formation and complications during pregnancy or delivery, such as damage to the bladder or womb,” explains Malik. “This is why generally we do not recommend more than three caesarean births – but it might even be less based on individual risk factors and surgical history.

“Close monitoring and planning are crucial before you get pregnant. Preconception advice from an obstetrician is important if you have any medical or surgical risk factors affecting pregnancy or birth. Your GP can refer you for this.”

4. You cannot have a vaginal birth after previously having a caesarean

“A mother can have a vaginal birth after a previous caesarean,” clarifies Aref-Adib. “And this is often encouraged if the mother wants it and there are no medical reasons to avoid it.

“This is called a ‘VBAC’ (vaginal birth after caesarean). It can be a safe option, but it’s important to discuss it with your doctor or midwife to make sure it’s suitable for you, as it depends on factors like the type of scar from the previous C-section and the current pregnancy.”

5. There are no risks

“Like any surgery, C-sections carry risks. These include infection, blood loss, blood clots (thrombosis), and complications in future pregnancies, such as placenta previa or uterine rupture, implantation of a pregnancy in the scar or even subfertility,” says Malik. “It’s important for women to discuss these risks with their healthcare provider to make an informed decision before each and every birth they might have.”